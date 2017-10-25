Vistar Media Launches Private Marketplace Deals for Digital Out-of-Home

Vistar Media, a geospatial technology company bridging the space between advertising ecosystems, consumer movement patterns and purchase behavior, today announced the launch of Marketplace Deals, allowing buyers and sellers to create private marketplace deals for digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns through the Vistar platform.

Private marketplaces have revolutionized the way digital advertising is bought and sold, letting marketers combine the efficiency of automated buying with the ability to negotiate custom deals with publishers, tailored to their specific needs. Marketplace Deals allow out-of-home media owners – such as Adspace, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Lamar, TouchTunes, ZOOM Media, and more – to highlight the value of their unique inventory directly to digital buyers. This process allows media owners to maintain control and transparency, while still taking advantage of the efficiency of transacting automatically through the Vistar platform.

“One of the programmatic trends we’re seeing is the rise of private marketplaces to help facilitate transparency, and let advertisers execute custom deals with efficiency and control,” said Neil Shapiro, Vice President of Digital Sales, Captivate. “We’re excited that Vistar is now offering marketplace deals which will accelerate the growth of a transparent marketplace for unique, impactful DOOH media.”

“We continue to see high-interest from digital & programmatic teams for an automated means to access our unique inventory, tailored to a brand’s specific audience targeting needs,” said Ian Mirmelstein, Senior Vice President, Digital Engagement, Adspace. “Vistar’s digital-out-of-home PMP will provide the seamless execution and accurate, real-time reporting that these buyers are accustomed to; a first of its kind in our media space.”

“The use of data and programmatic transactions in out-of-home allows brands to plan and buy our medium smarter and faster,” said Ian Dallimore, Director of Innovation & Digital Strategy, Lamar Advertising Company. “We are excuted about the continued evolution of the Vistar platform.”

“Late last year we tested SSP transactions when we launched the nation’s first digital OOH transactions via DSP-driven private marketplace and we’re excited to extend that opportunity through Vistar’s end-to-end OOH platform,” said Wade Rifkin, Senior Vice President, Programmatic, Clear Channel Outdoor. “This allows us to maintain strong relationships with buyers who use Vistar as a preferred platform, and employ audience-targeted activation across our roadside and airport inventory, all with more transparency and higher priority than the open exchange provides.”

The new solution lets buyers and sellers directly negotiate the requirements for the deal such as targeting, price and specific inventory packages. The deal will then be available to the buyer through the Vistar self-service platform, enabling them to easily activate campaigns through just a few clicks. Buyers gain the ability to create custom deals for campaigns requiring very specific executions, while still leveraging the full targeting capabilities of the Vistar platform.

Vistar Media was recently recognized by Inc. as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. For more information about Vistar, please visit http://www.vistarmedia.com/ or direct inquiries to info@vistarmedia.com .

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is a geospatial technology company bridging the space between advertising ecosystems, consumer movement patterns and purchasing behavior. Founded in 2012, Vistar created the first and only universal marketplace for out-of-home media, building a programmatic platform that has been widely adopted by buyers and sellers. Vistar provides marketers with unprecedented access to consumers at the right place and right time, through a data agnostic system for analyzing consumer movement patterns and activating cross-screen mobile and out-of-home media. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com.

# # #