ERDEM X H&M – Exclusive Cinematic Short Film Created by Baz Luhrmann

“I wanted the film to be like a whole movie. It’s a very modern love story, set in a country house that is full of its own secrets and it’s like a metaphor for our times"

The visionary film maker Baz Luhrmann has created a unique and spectacular cinematic short film exclusively for ERDEM x H&M. “The Secret Life of Flowers” is set in a grand country mansion with a full cast of actors and models. The film will also debut an exclusive new track by Years & Years, “Hypnotised”. Treating the short film like a full movie in itself, it has all of the passion, drama and vivacity that has made Baz one of the world’s greatest living film makers.

Baz Luhrmann’s film for ERDEM x H&M is set in a mysterious country mansion where it is “always spring”. The house is like its own private world that is always filled with flowers, influenced by ERDEM’s celebrated floral prints. When young friends come to stay, a magnetic love triangle begins, in the film starring upcoming actors Tom Rhys Harries, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Ruby Dagnall.

“I wanted the film to be like a whole movie. It’s a very modern love story, set in a country house that is full of its own secrets and it’s like a metaphor for our times - it’s harsh out there in the world, but in here, the things that really matter keep growing in an eternal spring,” Baz Luhrmann

They are joined by acclaimed actress Harriet Walter, as well as super models Saskia de Brauw, Imaan Hammam, Grace Hartzel, Fernando Cabral, Neels Visser and Tony Ward. Throughout, Baz used pieces from the ERDEM x H&M collection to define the characters and propel the narrative, while the new track by Years & Years captures the mood of positivity, friendship and love.

“The Secret Life of Flowers”. ERDEM x H&M – “The Secret Life of Flowers” campaign film by Baz Luhrmann: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=PEANC3ipyws

Baz Luhrmann has created some of the best-loved films of our times. He has directed Moulin Rouge!, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, The Great Gatsby and Strictly Ballroom, and most recently created the TV show The Get Down.

Behind the scenes film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_ql-hEX9lQ

For more images, please visit our Image Gallery. The ERDEM x H&M collection will be available in selected H&M stores, as well as on hm.com, from November 2.

#ERDEMxHM