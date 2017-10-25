Summary of Honda Announcements and Exhibits at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced/exhibited the following information and products at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017.

Summary of speech by Takahiro Hachigo, President and Representative Director

Honda has strengths in producing a broad range of products including motorcycles, automobiles, power products and even business jets. And Honda has relationships with 28 million customers around the world, which we established through our products. Such strengths as a manufacturer and relationships with our customers are proof that Honda has been embodying its passion to “serve people worldwide with the joy of expanding their life’s potential,” which has been widely shared beyond the boundaries of countries and times. Honda will further strengthen the lineup of our motorcycle and automobile global models, which represent one of Honda’s strengths, and continue to offer a broad range of attractive products to customers all around the world.

Moreover, Honda has been working on the development of various technologies and products which will contribute toward the realization of a carbon-free society and making good progress in making our gasoline-powered vehicles cleaner and more fuel efficient. In the area of automobiles, we have been expanding the lineup of hybrid vehicles and will continue to strengthen hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV models from here forward. With our products equipped with electrification technologies, Honda will continue striving for the realization of our enduring passion to realize the joy of helping people and the joy of driving. Honda will continue taking on challenges to expand the life’s potential of our customers.

Key Exhibition Models

Automobiles

Honda Sports EV Concept:

Honda exhibited the world premiere of the Honda Sports EV Concept, a concept model which combines EV performance and AI (artificial intelligence) inside a compact body with the aim to realize the joy of driving the user can feel with a sense of unity with the car.

Honda exhibited the world premiere of the Honda Sports EV Concept, a concept model which combines EV performance and AI (artificial intelligence) inside a compact body with the aim to realize the joy of driving the user can feel with a sense of unity with the car. Honda Urban EV Concept:

Built on a newly-developed dedicated EV platform, the Honda Urban EV Concept is a concept model which indicates the technology and design directions for Honda’s future mass-production EV models. A new model based on this concept will go on sale first in Europe, and then in Japan in 2020.

Built on a newly-developed dedicated EV platform, the Honda Urban EV Concept is a concept model which indicates the technology and design directions for Honda’s future mass-production EV models. A new model based on this concept will go on sale first in Europe, and then in Japan in 2020. Honda NeuV:

The Honda NeuV is an EV concept model that explores the potential of mobility products which will be further expanded by automated driving technologies and AI. NeuV makes judgments about the driver’s state of stress based on facial expressions and/or tone of voice and provides assistance to the driver to support safe driving, and by learning the driver’s lifestyle and preferences, provides suggestions to the particular driver, realizing communication between driver and mobility.

The Honda NeuV is an EV concept model that explores the potential of mobility products which will be further expanded by automated driving technologies and AI. NeuV makes judgments about the driver’s state of stress based on facial expressions and/or tone of voice and provides assistance to the driver to support safe driving, and by learning the driver’s lifestyle and preferences, provides suggestions to the particular driver, realizing communication between driver and mobility. Honda CR-V:

The Honda CR-V is an SUV model enjoyed by customers in more than 160 countries around the world. The lineup of this all-new CR-V includes a series-first hybrid model equipped with Honda’s original “SPORT HYBRID i-MMD” two-motor hybrid system, which will be available in front-wheel drive and 4WD variants. A 3-row seating type will be added to the lineup of the gasoline model. The all-new CR-V is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in 2018.

The Honda CR-V is an SUV model enjoyed by customers in more than 160 countries around the world. The lineup of this all-new CR-V includes a series-first hybrid model equipped with Honda’s original “SPORT HYBRID i-MMD” two-motor hybrid system, which will be available in front-wheel drive and 4WD variants. A 3-row seating type will be added to the lineup of the gasoline model. The all-new CR-V is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in 2018. Clarity PHEV:

Based on Honda Sport Hybrid i-MMD, the output and capacity of the battery were increased, and the EV range of more than 100 km was made possible. The Clarity PHEV, a new-generation plug-in hybrid model, features an exterior form with low vehicle height, spacious cabin that seats 5 adults and a large-capacity cargo area. The Clarity PHEV is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in summer 2018.

Based on Honda Sport Hybrid i-MMD, the output and capacity of the battery were increased, and the EV range of more than 100 km was made possible. The Clarity PHEV, a new-generation plug-in hybrid model, features an exterior form with low vehicle height, spacious cabin that seats 5 adults and a large-capacity cargo area. The Clarity PHEV is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in summer 2018. Honda RoboCas Concept:

The Honda RoboCas Concept is a small-sized electric mobility product created to make people’s dreams and ideas come true. Different types of carrying space with a canopy can be freely combined with a compact-sized vehicle body base which has a driving function.

Motorcycles

Honda Riding Assist-e:

The Honda Riding Assist-e is an experimental motorcycle model Honda developed by applying proprietary balance control technologies Honda amassed through its research in the field of robotics. Honda’s aim for this model is to offer motorcycle riders greater peace of mind and make life with motorcycles more fun for people by mitigating the risk of a fall.

The Honda Riding Assist-e is an experimental motorcycle model Honda developed by applying proprietary balance control technologies Honda amassed through its research in the field of robotics. Honda’s aim for this model is to offer motorcycle riders greater peace of mind and make life with motorcycles more fun for people by mitigating the risk of a fall. Neo Sports Café Concept:

Honda exhibited the world premiere of the Neo Sports Café Concept, which is a concept model for a naked sport model that combines the fun and beauty of a sport bike with a new-generation motorcycle package.

Honda exhibited the world premiere of the Neo Sports Café Concept, which is a concept model for a naked sport model that combines the fun and beauty of a sport bike with a new-generation motorcycle package. Super Cub 110, a commemorative model recognizing the 100 million-unit milestone:

The Super Cub 110 is a special model Honda produced exclusively for the Tokyo Motor Show to commemorate the achievement of the 100 million-unit global production milestone this year and the 60th anniversary next year for the Super Cub series.

The Super Cub 110 is a special model Honda produced exclusively for the Tokyo Motor Show to commemorate the achievement of the 100 million-unit global production milestone this year and the 60th anniversary next year for the Super Cub series. Super Cub C125:

The Super Cub C125 inherited and evolved the attractive design and functionality as a personal commuter from the first-generation Super Cub (C100). This new 125cc model features the latest equipment such as a smart key and electric seat opener and yet realizes ample power for a comfortable riding experience.

The Super Cub C125 inherited and evolved the attractive design and functionality as a personal commuter from the first-generation Super Cub (C100). This new 125cc model features the latest equipment such as a smart key and electric seat opener and yet realizes ample power for a comfortable riding experience. Monkey 125:

A 125cc horizontal, single-cylinder engine was installed to the signature body of the Honda Monkey with a sense of intentional deformation which comes from the short & tall body proportion unique to the Monkey series. Adopting unique features such as LED lights and digital meters, the Monkey 125 explores the new appeal of the Honda Monkey model.

A 125cc horizontal, single-cylinder engine was installed to the signature body of the Honda Monkey with a sense of intentional deformation which comes from the short & tall body proportion unique to the Monkey series. Adopting unique features such as LED lights and digital meters, the Monkey 125 explores the new appeal of the Honda Monkey model. GOLD WING TOUR / GOLD WING:

Honda exhibited the Japan premiere of the Honda Gold Wing grand touring model, which has been evolving as a flagship motorcycle model of Honda, and will underwent a full model change. The all-new Gold Wing features new technologies including a newly-developed horizontally-opposed 6-cylinder engine, 7-speed DCT and Honda’s original double wishbone suspension. The Gold Wing is planned to go on sale through Honda’s new “Honda Dream” sales channel to be launched in April 2018.

Honda exhibited the Japan premiere of the Honda Gold Wing grand touring model, which has been evolving as a flagship motorcycle model of Honda, and will underwent a full model change. The all-new Gold Wing features new technologies including a newly-developed horizontally-opposed 6-cylinder engine, 7-speed DCT and Honda’s original double wishbone suspension. The Gold Wing is planned to go on sale through Honda’s new “Honda Dream” sales channel to be launched in April 2018. PCX ELECTRIC:

The PCX Electric is an electric scooter equipped with a high-output motor developed independently by Honda as well as the Honda Mobile Power Pack, a detachable mobile battery pack. Honda PCX Electric is scheduled to go on sale in 2018 in the Asia region including Japan.

The PCX Electric is an electric scooter equipped with a high-output motor developed independently by Honda as well as the Honda Mobile Power Pack, a detachable mobile battery pack. Honda PCX Electric is scheduled to go on sale in 2018 in the Asia region including Japan. PCX HYBRID:

Honda newly-developed an original hybrid system designed for motorcycles. This compact hybrid system employs a high-output battery and ACG starter to assist the engine and enables PCX Hybrid to realize a “torqueful” riding performance. Honda PCX Hybrid is scheduled to go on sale in 2018 in the Asia region including Japan.

Honda newly-developed an original hybrid system designed for motorcycles. This compact hybrid system employs a high-output battery and ACG starter to assist the engine and enables PCX Hybrid to realize a “torqueful” riding performance. Honda PCX Hybrid is scheduled to go on sale in 2018 in the Asia region including Japan. CROSS CUB 110:

Featuring a crossover style which will look good for both urban area riding and outdoor activities, the Cross Cub 110 proposes a new value of Honda Cub motorcycles. As a model oriented toward recreational use, the “tough” image is being emphasized with the adoption of a leg shield and wider tires.

Honda Exhibits at the TOKYO CONNECTED LAB 2017