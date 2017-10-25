Lexus Premieres ’LS+ Concept’ Flagship with Eye toward Application of Automated Driving Technologies in 2020 10th Anniversary of ’F’ Sports Models Commemorated with Limited Editions

Lexus premiered to the world today its automated-driving-capable “LS+ Concept” concept vehicle at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017*1. It also unveiled at the show limited editions of the “RC F” and “GS F”, commemorating the 10th anniversary of Lexus “F” sports models.

Aiming to contribute to achievement of a world free of traffic casualties, Lexus has been actively introducing advanced technologies based on its Integrated Safety Management Concept*2. And so that all people can enjoy safe and smooth mobility and the fun of driving, Lexus has been developing automated driving technologies. It aims for application in the first half of the 2020s of its “Urban Teammate” technologies for automated driving on regular roads.

The LS+ Concept, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, indicates the future image of the “LS” flagship sedan. With its advanced yet dignified styling and automated driving technologies planned for application in 2020, the LS+ Concept was developed as a model that symbolizes Lexus’ vision.

Advanced yet dignified styling representing the future image of the “LS” flagship sedan

As a concept vehicle that suggests the future look of the LS, the LS+ Concept produces a dignified expression as a flagship and indicates the direction of next-generation Lexus design based on Lexus’ L-finesse*3 design philosophy. In addition to a boldly evolved Spindle Grille, with a large grille shutter that contributes to both improved cooling and enhanced aerodynamic performance, distinctive Lexus vision is expressed in the LS+ Concept through, among others, partly laser-lit headlamps and rear combination lamps, as well as through electronic side mirrors.

Latest automated driving technologies

Lexus is pursuing a world in which all people can enjoy safe, smooth and untethered mobility through automated driving technologies. Specifically, it intends to make automated driving from entrance ramp to exit ramp on motor-vehicle-only roadways possible by using its “Highway Teammate” automated driving technologies, which, with an eye toward application in 2020, are featured on the LS+ Concept. On motor-vehicle-only roadways, through appropriate recognition, judgment and operation by onboard systems in response to actual traffic conditions, these technologies can enable automated merging, lane changes and diverging, as well as keep a vehicle in its lane and maintain vehicle-to-vehicle distance.

The LS+ Concept can communicate with a data center to update its systems’ software, allowing new functions to be added. Meanwhile, AI that learns from big data, including information on roads and surrounding areas, ensures a high level of automated driving. The car, which can learn and grow along with its users, represents a new age for the image of cars to which people can become emotionally attached.

Main features of 10th anniversary limited-edition “F” models

Ever since the launch of the “IS F” in 2007, the development theme of Lexus “F” sports models has been “to create sports cars that can put smiles on the faces of anyone who wants to have fun driving, regardless of skill”. This approach has raised the sports image of Lexus. The special-specification, limited-edition vehicles announced today and commemorating the 10th anniversary of the birth of “F” models are equipped with performance shock absorbers for improved steering stability and lightweight titanium mufflers, further enhancing the driving performance for which “F” models are known. CFRP (carbon fiber-reinforced plastic) is used in exterior components for greater sports appeal, and body panels are in matte gray. The interior comes in a special color accented by the “F” symbol color “Heat Blue”. This and other features accentuate the models’ distinct character.

Lexus plans to sell the limited-edition RC F and the limited-edition GS F at Lexus dealers across Japan from around the spring of 2018.

*1The 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 is being held at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo’s waterfront area from October 25 through November 5, with press days on October 25 and 26, a special invitation day on October 26, an official ceremony day and preview day on October 27, and general public days from October 28 to November 5.

*2The concept of integrating a vehicle’s individual safety technologies and systems to provide a more-advanced level of support to drivers in all driving situations

*3L-finesse is Lexus’ original design philosophy based on the ideas of “leading-edge” and “finesse”. It aims to create new value by harmonizing seemingly contradictory elements through what is known as the “YET” approach.