Sweet Dreams Between London And The City That Never Sleeps

British Airways customers travelling between London and New York JFK, will get an even better night’s sleep in the sky as new bedding from The White Company goes on board from this week.

Club World customers on the airline’s flagship route can now enjoy luxurious bedding and amenity kits from the iconic British retailer. The transformation of the airline’s business class is part of a £400m customer investment plan, with a focus on excellence in the premiums cabins and more choice and quality for all.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways’ director of customer experience, said: “Our investment in Club World is well underway and we’re incredibly excited that customers flying in our business cabin will now be able to enjoy plush new bedding from The White Company. Our new sleep products have been inspired by insights and feedback from customers and our cabin crew so we’re thrilled to see the designs come to life. We hope our customers enjoy snuggling down on board and arriving at their destination feeling fully refreshed and relaxed.

“Research shows the things that customers value most in our premium cabins are: quality of food and drink, service delivered by cabin crew and the ability to sleep. This new partnership combined with the recent rollout of the restaurant-inspired dining service means our customer investment is targeting all three areas.”

Exclusively for British Airways, The White Company has designed a luxuriously soft large pillow and white cotton pillowcase to enhance customers’ comfort and to help them sleep well in the sky.

Customers will also receive an elegant day cushion, which will double up as a lumbar support when working or relaxing on board, a super-soft woven blanket with satin trim, a bespoke luxury duvet, and a padded mattress cover to give them an extra layer of comfort and improve their quality of sleep.

The new Club World amenity kits come in a bespoke bag from The White Company and contain products from the retailer’s ’Restore & Relax Spa Collection’ offering a further touch of luxury in the sky. The products have been specially selected to help counteract the effects of long haul air travel, each item is designed to provide a relaxing boost whenever customers need it during their flight

The new bedding from The White Company will be gradually rolled out across British Airways’ long-haul network by summer 2018.

In July, The White Company opened its first international flagship store in New York at 155, Fifth Ave in the city’s Flatiron district.

In September a new restaurant-style dining experience launched on flights between Heathrow and New York JFK, where travellers are able to select their choice of freshly prepared starters and desserts from new display trolleys, which will be served by crew on to new table settings.

British Airways is also introducing a number of measures on board to maximise available sleep time for customers in Club World. Breakfast cards are also be given out so customers can select if they wish to be woken for breakfast and if so, what they would like and left to sleep, if not.

In addition to the £400 million being spent on Club World, at Heathrow a First Wing check-in area with direct security and lounge access has launched, and lounges around the airline’s network are to be refreshed and improved. The Club Europe cabin has also been introduced on UK domestic services and all customers can look forward to the latest generation Wi-Fi across British Airways’ long-haul and short-haul fleets over the next two years.

About The White Company

Founded by Chrissie Rucker MBE over 22 years ago, The White Company has become one of the UK’s fastest growing multi-channel retailers and a leading lifestyle brand with over 50 stores across the UK and a New York flagship having opened in June of this year. The quintessentially British brand is now synonymous with transforming houses into homes, creating impeccably stylish, beautifully designed products with British town and country heritage at its core. What started as a range of white essentials for the linen cupboard has gradually grown into the ultimate luxury lifestyle destination for the home, closet and children.

Notes to editors:

The Club World amenity kit includes products from The White Company’s Restore & Relax Spa collections.

Each amenity kit includes: