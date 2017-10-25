Autograph Collection Hotels Welcomes a Historic Gem with Opening of Sina Villa Medici in Florence

Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott International’s distinctive collection of passionately independent hotels, announced its fourth hotel in Italy with the opening of Hotel Sina Villa Medici, located in the historic heart of Florence. The hotel joins a diverse portfolio of more than 125 Autograph Collection Hotels around the world – all one-of-a-kind properties that champion values of vision, design and craft.

“We are delighted to see this historic residence in the heart of Florence reimagined for our guests,” said John Licence, VP Premium & Select Brands Europe, Marriott International. “With its classic architecture and carefully curated design that nods to the building’s rich history, Hotel Sina Villa Medici evokes the spirit and heritage of this captivating city and embodies our Exactly Like Nothing Else brand philosophy perfectly.”

Housed in a historical residence dating back to the 19th century, the hotel has a new, resplendent look following an extensive nine-month refurbishment by. Boasting design elements including vaulted ceilings, marble bathrooms, silk wall coverings, and antique furniture, the hotel is befitting of its majestic city surroundings.

Modern artworks created especially for the hotel by locally born artist Marco Lanza have been added to the ground-floor entrance hall, the gallery and the lounge bar, depicting details of original paintings of Caterina de’ Medici that now hang in the Uffizi Gallery.

The hotel’s 99 guestrooms and suites offer the perfect mix of traditional features and contemporary finishes with parquet flooring, mood lighting, USB outlets and modernized bathrooms. Almost all guestrooms have balconies or terraces offering stunning views of Florence’s iconic monuments.

Sina Villa Medici’s prime location provides guests with the perfect opportunity to discover the city with iconic sites such as the Uffizi Gallery and the Duomo just a stone’s throw away, whilst the hotel’s lush, private gardens and swimming pool offer a verdant oasis in which to relax and unwind. Guests can take their relaxation one step further at the hotel’s wellness centre, featuring a sauna, steam room, and fitness space.

The hotel’s restaurant, Da’Pescatore, is overseen by award-winning head chef Daniele Pescatore and specialises in fish and seafood dishes, inspired by his Neapolitan roots. Conferences and events are also superbly catered for across the hotel’s five individual conference rooms, measuring from 32 quare metres to 150 square metres, and accommodating between 15 and 100 guests.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., celebrates individuality by curating one-of-a-kind travel experiences at more than 110 luxury lifestyle hotels in nearly 30 countries and territories, among the world’s most desirable destinations. Exactly like nothing else, Autograph Collection properties are hand selected for their rich character and uncommon details. A personal realization of an individual founder’s vision, these hotels are defined by unique design, differentiated guest experiences and their meaningful role in locality. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to learn more about championing the independent spirit that is #ExactlyLikeNothingElse.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,200 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 125 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.