Strong Sales and EBIT growth continues in the Third Quarter Upgrade of the Full-Year Guidance for 2017

2017 Third Quarter Facts

Sales increase by 17% currency adjusted to € 1,122 million (+13% reported) with double-digit growth in all regions

Gross profit margin up by 230 basis points to 48.1%

Operating expenses (OPEX) increases by 11% driven by higher marketing, selling and retail expenses

Operating result (EBIT) rises to € 101 million (last year: € 60 million)

PUMA partners with singer, actress and social media icon Selena Gomez

The new PUMA ONE collection drives improved Football sell-through

2017 Nine Month Facts

Sales up by 16% currency adjusted to € 3,096 million (+16% reported), with all regions showing double-digit growth and footwear being the main growth driver

Gross profit margin up 120 basis points at 47.3%

Operating leverage with operating expenses (OPEX) increasing by only 12%

Operating result (EBIT) improves to € 215 million (last year: € 114 million)

Net earnings almost doubled from € 67 million last year to € 134 million and earnings per share increase from € 4.48 last year to € 8.94 respectively

PUMA footwear styles “BASKET HEART” and “IGNITE Limitless” continued to be popular with customers

Women’s business further strengthened through second Rihanna collection this year, launched in September

Bjørn Gulden, Chief Executive Officer of PUMA SE:

“The third quarter was another good quarter for us with double-digit growth in all regions and strong growth in all product segments. With gross profit margin exceeding our expectations and a continued focus on operating expenses, we were able to deliver a very positive and better than expected operating result (EBIT).

This development in the third quarter combined with a good orderbook for the fourth quarter made us raise the outlook for the full year. We now expect currency adjusted sales to increase between 14% and 16% and the operating result (EBIT) to come in between € 235 million and € 245 million.”

Third Quarter 2017

PUMA’s sales growth continued in the third quarter of 2017. Sales rose by 17.4% currency-adjusted to € 1,121.8 million (+13.3% reported), compared to € 990.2 million in the previous year. All regions supported the sales growth showing a double-digit increase. Footwear continued to be the main growth driver and Accessories also increased double-digit, while Apparel grew at a more modest rate.

The gross profit margin improved by 230 basis points from 45.8% to 48.1% in the third quarter. Further improvements in sourcing, higher sales of new products with a higher margin and selective price adjustments helped to improve the gross profit margin despite negative currency impacts.

Operating expenses (OPEX) grew by 11.4% to € 442.6 million in the third quarter. The increase was driven by higher marketing, selling and retail expenses, while costs for other operating functions grew only moderately.

The operating result (EBIT) increased from € 60.3 million last year to € 101.2 million due to strong sales growth combined with an improved gross profit margin.

Net earnings rose from € 39.5 million to € 62.1 million and earnings per share increased correspondingly from € 2.64 to € 4.16 in the third quarter.

Nine Months 2017

Sales for the nine-month period increased by 16.4% currency adjusted to € 3,095.6 million (+16.0% reported) and were above expectations. All regions showed double-digit growth with Footwear being the main growth driver. Major gains were achieved by the Running and Training and Sportstyle categories, with Platform, Suede, BASKET HEART, FIERCE and IGNITE Limitless footwear styles performing well.

Including eCommerce, PUMA’s own and operated retail sales rose by 22.0% currency adjusted to € 673.0 million. This represents a share of 21.7% of total sales for the nine-month period (20.6% in the previous year). The performance was achieved by positive like-for-like growth in our existing retail stores, opening of new stores and strong growth in our eCommerce business.

The gross profit margin improved by 120 basis points from 46.1% to 47.3% in the first nine months of 2017. The increase of the gross profit margin, despite the negative currency impacts, was driven by further improvements in sourcing, higher sales of new products with a higher margin and selective price adjustments.

Operating expenses (OPEX) rose by 11.7% and amounted to € 1,260.3 million. The increase was due to higher sales-related variable costs, intensified marketing activities and investments in own retail stores. Costs for other operating functions grew only moderately.

The operating result (EBIT) improved from € 113.5 million last year to € 214.8 million in the first nine months of 2017. This development underlines the improved operating performance, with strong sales growth, a higher gross profit margin and an improved operating leverage.

Net earnings in the first nine months almost doubled and came in at € 133.6 million (last year: € 67.0 million). This result translates into earnings per share of € 8.94 compared to € 4.48 last year.

Working Capital

Despite the double-digit sales growth and a higher number of owned and operated retail stores, PUMA’s working capital increased only modestly to € 762.8 million, an increase of 4.3%. Inventories were up 11.3% at € 795.8 million in order to ensure product availability, to support further growth and to meet the increased need for products due to our additional retail stores. Trade receivables rose by 16.0% to € 677.4 million and trade payables were up 20.6% to € 580.5 million.

Outlook 2017

In light of the strong third-quarter increase in sales and profitability as well as the positive business outlook for the fourth quarter of 2017, PUMA raises the full-year guidance for its consolidated sales, gross profit margin, operating expenses and operating result (EBIT).

The Management now expects that currency adjusted sales will increase between 14% and 16% (previous guidance: currency adjusted increase between 12% and 14%). The gross profit margin is now anticipated to improve to approx. 46.5% (previous guidance: approx. 46.0%). Due to the expected increase in sales, the Management now foresees operating expenses (OPEX) to increase at a low double-digit percentage rate (previous guidance: increase at a high single-digit percentage rate).

As a consequence, the operating result (EBIT) is now anticipated to come in between

€ 235 million and € 245 million (previous guidance: between € 205 million and € 215 million). In line with the previous guidance, the Management still expects that net earnings will improve significantly in 2017.