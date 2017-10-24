easyJet announces a new base in Bordeaux – the airline’s sixth base in France

The base will launch in spring 2018 creating 110 direct jobs with local contracts

Three A320 aircraft to be based in Bordeaux and more than five new routes to be launched

21% increase in passengers predicted for 2018, more than two million passengers per year.

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has announced that it will launch a new base in Bordeaux, France in spring 2018. The airline has flown to and from Bordeaux since 2006 and this latest launch will mean more choice for the Bordelais, more regular services to popular destinations and more affordable fares.

The opening of the Bordeaux base with its three aircraft will bring easyJet’s total capacity in France to 22 million seats including 2.2 million seats in Bordeaux. This represents a 21% increase in growth locally.

Carolyn McCall, CEO of easyJet, commenting on the new base said:

“France continues to be a central part of the easyJet strategy and it is the largest market in terms of bases outside of the UK.

“easyJet has been operating to and from Bordeaux for more than a decade. The local market’s maturity, along with customer loyalty and demand, together with the airport’s investment strategy are the main reasons for our decision to open a base in Bordeaux.

“Next spring the new routes, a mixture of business and leisure, will be launched from the new base and these will directly benefit the local tourism economy as well as accelerating Bordeaux’s connectivity within France and with the rest of Europe.

“We are also pleased to announce this will mean more than 110 local direct jobs will be created. As with all easyJet bases, all of these will be under local contracts.”

Francois Bacchetta, Country Director France, for easyJet said:

“We are excited to open a new base in Bordeaux and to reinforce our commitment in the French regions where, for more than 20 years, we have seen an increasing demand and need for short haul connections.

“This new base represents an important milestone in our operations, accelerating our growth and providing customers even better connectivity. We aim to increase passengers by 20% which means two million passengers per year, consolidating our position of being the second largest airline in both France and in Bordeaux.”

Pascal Personne, Bordeaux Airport Director commented:

“easyJet has been our partner for 11 years now and this base launch is a real asset for the economic development of Bordeaux and the region. Our clients will benefit from new routes, an improved schedule with more day trip options, and additional first waves. We are really happy with this announcement and look forward to receiving positive feedback in both the short and long term.”

easyJet operated its first flight to France in 1996 with its London Luton – Nice route and is now the second largest airline in France for international and domestic short haul flights. easyJet has placed the French regions at the heart of its network by opening 6 bases: Paris Orly, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Lyon, Toulouse, Nice and now, Bordeaux. The airline operates thirty aircraft in France and offers more than 220 routes locally. In 2016 almost 17 million passengers flew with easyJet to and from France including 24% of business passengers.

easyJet is a strategic partner for the French economy and respectable employer, locally employing more than 1100 employees under French contract, making the airline the second largest industry employer in France.

For further information please contact the easyJet Press Office on 01582 525252 or log onto www.easyjet.com/pressoffice

About easyJet

easyJet is Europe’s leading airline offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europe’s primary airports, with great value fares and friendly service.

easyJet flies on more of Europe’s most popular routes than any other airline. easyJet carries over 78 million passengers annually, of which more than 12 million are travelling on business. easyJet flies over 279 aircraft on more than 880 routes to over 140 airports across 31 countries. More than 300 million Europeans live within one hour’s drive of an easyJet airport.

easyJet aims to be a good corporate citizen, employing people on local contracts in seven countries across Europe in full compliance with national laws and recognising their trade unions. The airline supports a number of local charities and also has a corporate partnership with UNICEF which has raised over £9m for the most vulnerable children since it was established in 2012.

The airline takes sustainability seriously. easyJet invests in the latest technology, operates efficiently and fills most of its seats which means that an easyJet passenger’s carbon footprint is 22% less than a passenger on a traditional airline, flying the same aircraft on the same route.

Innovation is in easyJet’s DNA – from our launch over 20 years ago when we changed the way people fly to the present day where we lead the industry in digital, web, engineering and operational innovations to make travel more easy and affordable for our passengers.