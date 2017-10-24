Teradata Unveils Powerful Analytics Platform

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the leading data and analytics company, announced the Teradata Analytics Platform. This modern platform delivers access to the best functions and leading engines to enable users throughout the organization to leverage their preferred tools and languages, at scale, across multiple data types. With the Teradata Analytics Platform, this is accomplished by embedding analytics close to the data, eliminating the need to move data and allowing users to run their analytics against larger data sets with greater speed and frequency.



“In today’s environment many different users have many different analytic needs,” said Oliver Ratzesberger, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Teradata. “This dynamic causes a proliferation of tools and approaches that are both costly and siloed. We solve this dilemma with the unmatched versatility of the Teradata Analytics Platform, where we are incorporating a choice of analytic functions and engines, as well as an individual’s preferred tools and languages across data types. Combined with the industry’s best scalability, elasticity and performance, the Teradata Analytics Platform drives superior business insight for our customers.”



There are more analytic tools and techniques available than ever before, and business analysts want to use the best methods that are most appropriate for each of their projects. For example, predicting a parts failure that impacts consistent, reliable delivery of energy to businesses and residences requires analysis and monitoring of data across different sources, including weather data, utility control data, outage data, transformer and smart meter data, usage data, and asset information including location. Analysis of such disparate data can require a wide variety of tools and techniques, demanding that the analyst bounce between languages, data formats, user interfaces and completely different systems. Relevant data must also be integrated and moved across systems.



With the Teradata Analytics Platform, many of these steps disappear or can be combined. Much of the data in this example would be already integrated within a single ecosystem, which can also easily support raw data from other sources. Now within a single workflow, users are able to switch between the most common interfaces and tools, including commercial and open source. The result is better, faster and more precise insights based on all data, rather than a subset.

Teradata Analytics Platform

The Teradata Analytics Platform is comprised of the best analytic functions, the leading analytic engines, the industry’s preferred analytic tools and languages, and support for a wealth of data types. First, the Teradata Analytics Platform will integrate Teradata and Aster technology, allowing data scientists to execute a wide variety of advanced techniques to prepare and analyze data within a single workflow, at speed and at scale. In the future, the Teradata Analytics Platform will include leading engines such as Spark, TensorFlow, Gluon, and Theano to provide quick and easy access to a full range of algorithms, including those for artificial intelligence and deep learning.



Leveraging these engines, the Teradata Analytics Platform provides scalable analytic functions, such as attribution, path analytics, time series, and a range of statistical, text and machine learning algorithms. By pipelining data and analytics within a flexible analytics platform on a high-speed data fabric, the Teradata Analytics Platform eliminates the need to store data across multiple engines, allowing analysts to quickly iterate and refine their analysis.



Business analysts and data scientists use many different analytic tools and languages. These tools and languages are constantly changing and are increasingly open source. To empower customers, the Teradata Analytics Platform provides easy access to commercial and open-source analytic technologies and programming languages. With support for Python, R, SAS, or SQL, savvy analysts can quickly and easily access and analyze data in their language of choice. Analytic users can also leverage their favorite tools such as Jupyter, RStudio, KNIME, SAS, and Dataiku. Teradata AppCenter allows analysts to share analytic applications with peers by deploying reusable models in a web-based interface, giving self-service access to business users.



Data is increasingly captured and stored in a wide range of formats, so support for diverse data types is essential for solving a variety of use cases, including customer journey mapping and IoT. Businesses must ensure their analytic users have easy access to this data across multiple data sources, and in its native form. Teradata Analytics Platform allows businesses to ingest and analyze data types such as text, spatial, CSV, and JSON formats, including support of Avro, an open-source data type that allows programmers to dynamically process schemas.



Teradata Analytics Platform is part of Teradata Everywhere, a flexible, agile and scalable way to ensure high return on investments, while limiting the risk in making those investments. Key components of Teradata Everywhere include:

Analyze Anything – with Teradata Analytics Platform, enables users throughout the organization to use their preferred analytic tools and engines across data sources at scale

– with Teradata Analytics Platform, enables users throughout the organization to use their preferred analytic tools and engines across data sources at scale Deploy Anywhere – provides analytic processing across flexible deployment options, including the Teradata Cloud and public clouds, as well as on-premises on Teradata hardware or commodity hardware

– provides analytic processing across flexible deployment options, including the Teradata Cloud and public clouds, as well as on-premises on Teradata hardware or commodity hardware Buy Any Way – empowers companies to purchase software in more accommodating ways based on specific use cases through simplified pricing bundles, subscription-based licenses and as-a-service options

– empowers companies to purchase software in more accommodating ways based on specific use cases through simplified pricing bundles, subscription-based licenses and as-a-service options Move Anytime – future proofs buying decisions by taking advantage of our software license portability that provides flexibility to run analytics across deployment options

There are significant challenges in getting the most out of data and investments. With Teradata Everywhere, Teradata takes the risk out of these major decisions, allowing companies to move forward today with confidence knowing that their financial, architectural and application development investments are protected.



“With this announcement, Teradata, one of the largest big data and analytics technology providers, will address several interrelated challenges we see facing today’s digital enterprises,” said Dan Vesset, Group Vice President of IDC’s Analytics and Information Management market research and advisory practice. “Companies are dealing with a proliferation of departmentalized analytics that are often deficient in provisioning all the relevant data at the right time. This results in sub-optimal insights and significant administrative overhead. At the same time, the wide range of deployment options is often limited by solutions that simply aren’t compatible with all options, or are only compatible with deployment options that create lock-in, limiting the ability to easily change architecture over time. Teradata addresses these challenges by offering the latest advanced analytics and AI capabilities within a single processing environment, available everywhere.”



Teradata Everywhere and the Teradata Analytics Platform perform at their best with Teradata IntelliSphere, a comprehensive software portfolio that enables an organization to easily ingest, access, deploy and manage a flexible analytical ecosystem. For more on Teradata IntelliSphere, read our press release.



Teradata Analytics Platform with the Aster analytic engine will be available for early access later this year.



Relevant News Links

About Teradata

Teradata empowers companies to achieve high-impact business outcomes. Our focus on business solutions for analytics, coupled with our industry leading technology and architecture expertise, can unleash the potential of great companies. Visit teradata.com.

Teradata and the Teradata logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.