Vapor Distillery Launches Boulder Spirits Line of Premium, Hand-crafted Spirits

Boulder-based Vapor Distillery today launched a new line of

small-batch, hand-crafted spirits honoring its hometown of Boulder, Colo. The Boulder Spirits line includes Boulder Bourbon, Boulder Gin, Boulder Ginskey and Boulder Vodka, and is available in liquor stores across Colorado.



Boulder Spirits is the culmination of the old-world passions of Vapor Distillery owner Alastair Brogan, who was born and raised in Scotland with a passion for whiskey, and Master Distiller Ted Palmer, a fourth-generation Coloradoan with a new-world passion for distilling the finest quality craft spirits. The line of spirits is produced in old-world copper stills commonly utilized in Scotland and feature the finest non-GMO grains, organic ingredients and new-world techniques. The spirits are distilled and bottled in small batches in Boulder, Colo., and hand-crafted to achieve in the highest quality spirits available anywhere.



“Ted and I made it our mission two years ago to bring this Boulder-born line of spirits to fruition,” said Brogan. “We wanted to create something that reflects our love for this beautiful, vibrant town and represents its character, while at the same time exceeding expectations in today’s fiercely competitive spirits industry.”



The Boulder Spirits line is distributed by Vapor Distillery’s partner, Republic National Distributing Company. All four spirits are now available for purchase at liquor stores across Colorado. The Vapor Distillery Tasting Room in Boulder is also serving hand-crafted Boulder Spirits cocktails, with distillery tours available daily.



Boulder Bourbon: Aged in Colorado’s whiplash weather for less than four years in select oak casks from white corn, plump two-row barley and spicy rye. This bourbon is blended from the distiller’s pick of only the best barrels.

Aged in Colorado’s whiplash weather for less than four years in select oak casks from white corn, plump two-row barley and spicy rye. This bourbon is blended from the distiller’s pick of only the best barrels. Boulder Gin: A New Western-style gin with the careful inclusion of Lavender, Hibiscus, Lemon and Orange Citrus Peel, Sencha Green Tea, Angelica, and Chamomile Blossoms, along with the traditional Juniper and Coriander that creates a balanced blend of botanicals in this truly exceptional hand-crafted Gin.

A New Western-style gin with the careful inclusion of Lavender, Hibiscus, Lemon and Orange Citrus Peel, Sencha Green Tea, Angelica, and Chamomile Blossoms, along with the traditional Juniper and Coriander that creates a balanced blend of botanicals in this truly exceptional hand-crafted Gin. Boulder Ginskey: We take Boulder Gin and distill it in small batches with the finest, hand-selected botanicals and ingredients, then age it to perfection for a minimum of two years in new, #3-char, American oak barrels to produce the rich, smoky caramel, vanilla and warm spicy oak flavors more commonly associated with whiskey – hence the name “Ginskey.” We think it’s the perfect description for this unique “brown gin” only ever attempted by a handful of distilleries in the entire country.

We take Boulder Gin and distill it in small batches with the finest, hand-selected botanicals and ingredients, then age it to perfection for a minimum of two years in new, #3-char, American oak barrels to produce the rich, smoky caramel, vanilla and warm spicy oak flavors more commonly associated with whiskey – hence the name “Ginskey.” We think it’s the perfect description for this unique “brown gin” only ever attempted by a handful of distilleries in the entire country. Boulder Vodka: A clean, soft, super smooth vodka with a subtle hint of sweetness that makes it perfect for sipping or mixing to perfection into your favorite cocktails. We start with pure Colorado Rocky Mountain water and use only the highest purity alcohol that has been distilled from corn to produce a pure, simple, honest vodka.



About Vapor Distillery

Based in Boulder, Colo., Vapor Distillery was founded in 2007 and is owned and operated by a Scotsman and a fourth-generation Coloradoan – both with a passion for spirits. Using custom designed Scottish copper stills and non-gmo, organic ingredients, Vapor Distillery produces the finest bourbon, gin, ginskey and vodka. The Vapor Distillery Tasting Room (at 5311 Western Avenue in Boulder) offers distillery tours and a variety of craft cocktails made with the complete line of Vapor Distillery spirits. For more information, visit our website at www.vapordistillery.com



###