2017 MLB Postseason Drives Audience Increases Across All Turner Platforms

TBS’s exclusive presentation of the National League throughout the 2017 MLB Postseason fueled significant audience growth across all Turner platforms. This year’s National League Championship Series – the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs – averaged 6.2 million viewers, up 88% over TBS’s 2016 LCS coverage. Overall, TBS’s 2017 MLB Postseason coverage led the network to win the night eight times across all of cable television in primetime. TBS also generated increases across all key demos throughout its MLB Postseason coverage, along with huge gains in live streaming and social impressions.

NLCS Generates Massive Increases Across Key Demos

TBS’s 2017 NLCS coverage garnered 110% growth among People 18-49 and increases of 106% in People 18-34, 100% in People 25-54 and 98% in Men 18-49.

MLB Postseason Viewership Up 44% vs. 2016

2017 MLB Postseason coverage on TBS averaged 4.6 million viewers, a 44% increase over last year’s comparable LCS telecasts airing on the network.

L.A. Posts Huge Audience Growth for NLCS

The Los Angeles market averaged a 13.1 local U.S. HH rating for the five-game NLCS, a 32% increase vs. the Dodgers’ six-game NLCS appearance last season.

TBS Studio Shows Scores Double-Digit Increases

MLB on TBS studio coverage throughout the 2017 MLB Postseason produced a 37% increase for its pre-game show and 17% bump for its post-game show compared to 2016, based on metered market delivery.

Turner’s TV Everywhere Platforms Up 136%

Live streaming coverage of the 2017 MLB Postseason across Turner’s TV Everywhere platforms averaged 7.4 million minutes of consumption per game, up 136% over last year.

Bleacher Report’s MLB Twitter Impressions Up 38%

Bleacher Report’s MLB Twitter account generated 29 million impressions during Turner’s coverage of the 2017 MLB Postseason, an increase of 38% over last year.

Source: Linear-Nielsen (STAR & Arianna). Live +SD Data. Online TVE Live Stream Starts-Users by Quarter Hour (rounded based on actual game time) from Omniture SiteCatalyst; Mobile TVE Live Stream Starts, Users based on Virtual Heartbeat from Omniture. Connected Devices are provided by Omniture Virtual Heartbeat. Total TV Minutes are based on Nielsen Live + SD with a 1 min qualifier.