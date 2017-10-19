Singapore Airlines’ Mobile App Adds Android Pay And Apple Pay As Payment Options

Singapore Airlines customers can now enjoy a more convenient and faster payment method with the introduction of Android Pay and Apple Pay mobile payment services on the Airline’s award-winning mobile app.

With the addition of Android Pay and Apple Pay as payment options through the SingaporeAir app, customers are able to use the popular services to pay for air tickets, redemption booking-related fees or for other purchases, such as preferred seat selection and travel insurance, at the time of booking.

With Android Pay and Apple Pay, customers are not required to fill in payment information prior to making a purchase through the SingaporeAir app. For Android Pay, the credit or debit card details and billing addresses of customers are already stored in their Android Pay1 accounts. With Apple Pay, the card details are not stored on the mobile device. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on the mobile device.

“Cashless payment is a growing trend not just in Singapore but in many parts of the world. At Singapore Airlines, we are constantly exploring how we can improve the customer experience across our digital touchpoints. Having cutting edge mobile payment platforms such as Android Pay and Apple Pay provides our customers a seamless and more efficient payment option whenever they make a purchase on our mobile app,” said Singapore Airlines’ Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Mr Campbell Wilson.

1 Customers will need to download the Android Pay app from the Google Play Store first and add the credit or debit card into the wallet before they are able to make use of Android Pay. Consumers will not incur additional charges when using Android Pay.

Certain terms and conditions apply when using Android Pay or Apple Pay. For more information, visit http://www.singaporeair.com/en_UK/sg/mobile-app/.