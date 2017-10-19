Goodyear and Dunlop take podium places in Auto Bild, Auto Bild allrad and Auto Bild sportscars winter tire tests

Germany’s well known automotive magazine Auto Bild and its sister publications Auto Bild allrad and Auto Bild sportscars have published the results of their annual winter tire tests. In the Auto Bild allrad test[1], the Goodyear UltraGrip Performance Gen-1 managed to take the first place. Auto Bild[2] awarded the Dunlop Winter Sport 5 with a podium place and an ‘exemplary’ commendation – a result that was equaled by the Goodyear UltraGrip Performance Gen-1 in the Auto Bild sportscars test.[3]

For SUVs with their heavy weight and high center of gravity good winter tires are essential. Goodyear’s UltraGrip Performance Gen-1 is unquestionably up to the task, as Auto Bild allrad praises the tire for its high safety and its very good performance on snow. The tire performed excellently in aquaplaning. Comfort and handling on dry roads were rated high as well.

Auto Bild awarded the Dunlop Winter Sport 5 with a podium place in its winter tire test. Of the 20 tires tested, the Dunlop Winter 5 was one of only three tires that received an ‘Exemplary’ commendation. According to the magazine, the strong points of the tire are its well-balanced performance potential, its dynamic handling on snow and wet surfaces, and its short braking distances on wet roads. In the issue of Auto Bild sportscars, Goodyear’s UltraGrip Performance Gen-1 equaled that result, also taking home a podium place and an ‘Exemplary’ commendation. In this test, the tire was lauded as a well-balanced all-round talent with convincing winter performance, sporty and direct snow and wet handling and precise steering.

“We are delighted with these test results,” said Mike Rytokoski, Chief Marketing Officer at Goodyear Dunlop Europe. “Winter conditions in Europe can really pose a challenge to drivers, so we dedicate a lot of efforts to ensure a safe and comfortable ride even in harsh conditions, without compromising on performance giving drivers peace of mind.”

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 65,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.eu.

For additional pictures, visit the online newsroom: http://news.goodyear.eu​.

You can also follow us on Twitter @Goodyearpress​ and join our ThinkGoodMobility group on LinkedIn.

[1] Auto Bild allrad (Germany) – Issue 11 -Winter 2017 - 225/55R17 – Test vehicle BMW X1. Podium places: 1: Goodyear UltraGrip Performance Gen-1, 2: Continental WinterContact TS850P, 3: Michelin Alpin 5

[2] Auto Bild (Germany) – Issue 40 -Winter 2017 - 225/50R17 – Test vehicle: BMW 3-series. Podium places: 1: Continental WinterContact TS860, 2: Michelin Alpin 5, 3: Dunlop Winter Sport 5

[3] Auto Bild sportscars (Germany) – Issue 11 – October 2017 - 225/40R18 – Test vehicle VW Golf GTi Performance. Podium Places: 1: Continental WinterContact TS850P, 2: Michelin Pilot Alpin PA 4, 3: Goodyear UltraGrip Performance Gen-1.