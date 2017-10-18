Simon & Schuster Teams Up With vineyard vines and the Pajama Program to Help Kids in Need

Simon & Schuster has teamed up with apparel and accessories brand vineyard vines® and non-profit organization Pajama Program for the “Whales for a Cause” campaign, running through October 21. The goal for this campaign is to provide new books for underserved children. vineyard vines will distribute colorable whales at their many retail locations as well as online and via social media. Adults and children alike can color and decorate their whales and, for every whale shared with #whalesforacause on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram,

vineyard vines will donate one new book to Pajama Program. Simon & Schuster has agreed to match that donation up to 1,000 books.

“We are so happy to support Pajama Program’s mission to help kids by transforming bedtime into a ritual of love, support and fun,” said Liz Perl, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Simon & Schuster. “We’re proud to share our books and love of reading with these children, and to amplify the program through partnership with respected brand vineyard vines.”

In addition to the viral online campaign, vineyard vines will host a book signing and reading with author Jesse Sima, who will read from her bestselling picture book NOT QUITE NARHWAL. The reading will take place on October 21 @ 10:30 a.m. at the vineyard vines store at 1151 Third Avenue in New York City. For more information about the event, check out the Facebook event here.

For more information about the Whales for a Cause Campaign, go to http://www.vineyardvines.com/whalesforacause/whalesforacause.html.