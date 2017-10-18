WPP and Sitecore launch global partnership

WPP, the world’s largest communications services group, and Sitecore®, the global leader in experience management software, announced a global strategic partnership, the WPP-Sitecore Alliance.

The partnership brings together WPP’s existing Sitecore partners – AKQA, Cognifide, Globant, Mirum, Ogilvy, POSSIBLE, VML, and Wunderman – and creates a single team to work with Sitecore’s product, sales, and support teams to develop innovative, personalized customer experiences. As a Sitecore Global Platinum Partner, the WPP-Sitecore Alliance combines the depth of WPP’s digital marketing expertise and breadth of its geographic coverage with Sitecore’s industry-leading marketing technology to deliver world-class digital solutions at scale that reduce complexity and cost and produce greater and faster return on marketing investment.



The WPP agencies involved in the partnership have extensive experience in implementing Sitecore and have successfully collaborated with Sitecore on custom product innovations that currently benefit joint clients. The WPP-Sitecore Alliance will further enable collaborations that aim to enhance customer experiences across all digital touchpoints.



Scott Spirit, WPP’s Chief Digital Officer said, “WPP is committed to working with marketing technology leaders to extend our offering, enabling our companies to provide businesses with the resources and support they need to connect with increasingly digital consumers. The organization of our combined resources is critical to delivering on this mission. We are enthusiastic about the recent Sitecore Experience Cloud release and see great potential for driving customer success together.”



“We’re thrilled to be partnering with WPP to expand the number of brands that are using Sitecore technology to deliver a more personalized, contextual customer experience. Marketers and digital teams will greatly benefit from the expertise and capabilities the WPP-Sitecore Alliance now has to offer,” said Mark Zablan, Chief Revenue Officer for Sitecore.

Sitecore unveiled the Sitecore Experience Cloud™, which offers a range of content management, digital marketing, and commerce tools as well as continuously optimized experiences, new approaches for collecting customer data, and real-time insights using machine learning. As part of the announcement, Sitecore announced a significant Version 9 release of its flagship Sitecore® Experience Platform™ digital experience platform and Sitecore® Experience Manager web CMS.

