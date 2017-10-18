BUILDER Magazine Taylor Morrison NEXTadventure Home Honored with National Design Award

The NEXTadventure Home, with merchandising by Lita Dirks & Co., to be recognized in two categories at the 2018 Best in American Living Awards.

The BUILDER Magazine Taylor Morrison NEXTadventure Home, located in Claremont, FL, has won a 2018 Best in American Living (BALA) award in two categories: Single-Family Production, 55+ and Interior Design, Production Kitchen.

Given by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), awards, including platinum, gold, silver and Home of the Year, will be announced at the NAHB International Builders’ Show on January 10, 2018.

The NEXTadventure Home showcases the future of the Boomer buyer market with inviting interior design, a thoughtful floor plan and the latest and greatest products/appliances from superior suppliers. Nationally-acclaimed firm, Lita Dirks & Co., was honored to have designed and merchandised this innovative show home.

“Understanding the need of the 55+ market, the NEXTadventure Home was designed to be clean, crisp and comfortable,” states Lita Dirks, owner of Lita Dirks & Co. “This buyer is looking for chic and stylish without having to sacrifice comfort. Art and accessories, highlighted with hues of blue, purple and orange, create added character in the softer gray and white backdrop. Unique fabrics and finishes enhance contrast and texture, making this home a striking display of the Boomer buyers’ desires.”

Now in its 34rd year, BALA recognizes outstanding achievement by builders and design professionals in all sectors of the residential housing industry including single-family production, custom, multifamily, affordable, remodeling, community and interiors. BALA is built on the principle that all great homes start with great design, no matter cost or size.

Buying a home is often the most significant purchase people will make in their lifetime, and BALA winners spotlight what building industry professionals need to know to set their project apart and hit the right mark with today’s highly educated and discerning home buyers.

Award winners will be formally announced during the annual NAHB International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Fla. Additional Information about the BALA program can be found at bestinamericanliving.com. The 2017 Winners Portfolio, featuring design trends and project photographs, will be available online beginning January 10, 2018.

The talented team of professionals at Lita Dirks & Co. has designed award-winning model homes, clubhouses, apartments, and sales/design centers for builders, developers and properties management companies throughout the country. Located in Greenwood Village, CO, Lita Dirks & Co. has successfully created long-term relationships with its clients by providing innovative design for more than 20 years.



To learn more about Lita Dirks & Co. visit www.litadirks.com.