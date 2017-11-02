Author Jerry Schaefer to Show Up for the 2017 American Association of School Librarians Book Exhibit in Phoenix

The upcoming American Association of School Librarians (AASL) 18th National Conference & Exhibition, which will take place on November 9-11, 2017 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, is expected to draw in thousands of attendees, which will comprise of library officials, school administrators, and exhibitors. Authors will also attend the exhibits to sign copies of their books and interact with the attendees. Retired teacher Jerry Schaefer is one of the 100-plus authors who confirmed their presence.



Schaefer will sign copies of his book Women: DOWN through the Ages: How Lies Have Shaped Our Lives (AuthorHouse, 2007). The event will give the author a rare opportunity to celebrate his literary milestone because this coming December, it will be 10 years since the publication of his book.



The author has been a feminist of sorts even before he wrote Women: DOWN through the Ages. When he retired from teaching, he chanced upon a book by Robert S. McElvaine titled Eve’s Seed, which confirms his long-held beliefs about society’s unfair treatment of women. Through the use of humor, he narrates how civilizations through the ages have treated women unfairly and employed lies and deceit to put them down.

Catch Jerry Schaefer between 11:30 to 12:30 PM at booth 414 on November 10. Save the date!



Women: DOWN through the Ages: How Lies Have Shaped Our Lives is available at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Women-DOWN-through-Shaped-Lives/dp/1434354407/ref=sr_1_13_twi_pap_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1501081413&sr=1-13 and AuthorHouse https://www.authorhouse.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-000240006



Women: DOWN through the Ages: How Lies Have Shaped Our Lives

Written by Jerry Schaefer

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: December 7, 2007

Paperback price: $14.49



About the Author

Jerry Schaefer grew up in Cut Bank, Montana. He received an M.A. in Catholic Theology from Marquette University and an M.A. in English from the University of Iowa. He also took a doctoral program of religious studies at the same school. He retired from teaching in the Los Angeles Unified School District in 1990.

