IKEA Grand Prairie To Open On December 13, 2017

IKEA, the world’s leading home furnishings retailer, announced that its second Dallas-Fort Worth-area store will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 in Grand Prairie, TX, expanding the IKEA U.S. presence.The 290,000 square-foot future IKEA Grand Prairie will be the fourth store in Texas, and 47th in the U.S. Collin County’s IKEA Frisco opened in 2005 as the first DFW IKEA store. Other Texas IKEA stores are in Houston and Round Rock, with a San Antonio-area store planned to open summer 2019 in Live Oak, and a Fort Worth store to open as the third DFW-area location, also in summer 2019.

“We are thrilled by the excellent construction progress made to date, and believe we can complete the remaining milestones and interior build-up by the end of November. Besides furnishing our store, we also are focused on continuing recruitment and training of all the coworkers joining the IKEA family,” noted Matt Hunsicker, manager of the future store. “We look forward to introducing more DFW customers to a whole new way of shopping for the home or just to bringing the IKEA experience closer to them.”

IKEA Grand Prairie will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area, and a restaurant serving Swedish specialties such as salmon plates, meatballs with lingonberries, Swedish pastries and American dishes. The single-level store will reflect the unique architectural design for which IKEA is known worldwide and will include one of the largest retail solar rooftops in Texas.

In addition to the more than 500 jobs created from construction, approximately 250 coworkers will have joined the IKEA family when the new store opens. Diverse positions at this employer of choice are still available. Interested candidates should visit IKEA-USA.com to apply.Customers can begin lining-up at the store on Monday, December 11, 2017 – 48 hours in advance of the doors’ opening on December 13 – and soon can learn of more grand opening plans and promotions at IKEA-USA.com/Grand Prairie.

About IKEA

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function, at affordable prices. IKEA incorporates responsible social practices and sustainability into its business model, and supports initiatives that benefit children and the environment. There are currently more than 400 IKEA stores in 49 countries, including 45 in the U.S. IKEA has been ranked among “Best Companies to Work For” and, as further investment in its coworkers, has raised its own minimum wage twice in two years. For more information see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.