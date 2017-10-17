The Coolest Ski Season Getaways Start with Savings at the Hottest Resorts from Wyndham Extra Holidays

Wyndham® Extra Holidays, a subsidiary of Wyndham Vacation Ownership, the world’s largest vacation ownership company and member of the Wyndham Worldwide family of companies (NYSE: WYN), invites travelers to book a spectacular winter getaway with special travel deals to more than 16 ski resort destinations across the U.S. and Canada during the Book Early Ski Sale available at www.ExtraHolidays.com/Ski.

To take advantage of all the best adventures the winter season has to offer, book early to secure your preferred reservation dates at ski resorts offered by Wyndham Extra Holidays. Whether you’re drawn to some of North America’s favorite mountain destinations for skiing and snowboarding, or if you prefer shopping, sightseeing and relaxing fireside, your winter vacation with Wyndham Extra Holidays will be a memorable one. Travelers can choose to stay in condo-style suites with the comforts of home including spacious living and dining areas as well as private bedrooms and fully equipped kitchens. Take advantage of special deals of up to 20 percent off at popular ski resort destinations across the U.S. and Canada including these celebrated resorts:

Wyndham Resort at Avon — Avon, Colorado

Wyndham Resort at Avon is an upscale, all-suite resort featuring modern decor with ideal amenities for an idyllic winter retreat. Luxurious Presidential Suites accommodating up to 10 guests feature a spacious dining and living area complete with a cozy fireplace, private bedrooms, a full kitchen, washer/dryer, balcony, and a fireplace to warm up after a day on the slopes. The resort is located a short distance from the Riverfront Express Gondola, providing convenient access to the world-renowned ski slopes of Beaver Creek. Revel in the great outdoors, stroll around the charming alpine village, and indulge in the resort’s abundant amenities including the largest indoor hot tub in Colorado, ski valet service, fitness center, ski lockers, an outdoor fire pit, and game room.

Carriage Ridge and Carriage Hills Resorts — Horseshoe Valley, Ontario, Canada

Venture an hour north of Toronto for ski-in/ski-out access to the Carriage Ridge Resort, adjacent to Horseshoe Ski Resort. Just a two minute drive away is the Carriage Hills Resort with close proximity to cross country ski trails, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. Nearby, the slopes of The Heights or Mount St. Louis offer great skiing fun! Relax in a spacious studio or indulge in a one- or two-bedroom suite, complete with a fireplace, full kitchen and convenient amenities.

Wyndham Park City — Park City, Utah

Wyndham Park City is a ski-in/ski-out resort with mountain modern design, offering ideal access to skiing, snowboarding, and all of the region’s renowned outdoor adventures. Comfortably accommodating up to four or eight guests, each one- or two-bedroom resort suite features private bedrooms, a queen-size sleeper sofa, full kitchen, dining area, living area with fireplace, private balcony or patio, and an in-suite washer/dryer. Wyndham Park City is conveniently located at the base of Park City Mountain Resort’s Canyon Village at the entrance to the Frostwood Gondola and is just 1.5 miles from historic Main Street in Park City.

Wyndham Vacation Resorts Shawnee Village — The Poconos, Pennsylvania

Located along the scenic Delaware River, Wyndham Vacation Resorts Shawnee Village features superb access to premier skiing, snowboarding and tubing at the Shawnee Mountain Ski Area. After a day of outdoor adventure, relax in the comfort of two-bedroom family suite accommodations complete with spacious living and dining areas, full kitchen, fireplace, and private bedrooms.

Wyndham Extra Holidays also offers other exciting ski destinations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Call for additional great deals at these fantastic locations.

Book now at www.ExtraHolidays.com/Ski or call 800-670-3620 and mention code SKI. Book by November 20, 2017 for travel from November 22, 2017 - April 10, 2018. Two-night minimum length of stay required. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations are subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. Reservations are not valid over holidays and special events. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Make reservations on the go. Download the Extra Holidays app from the App Store and Google Play.

Wyndham Rewards members can save money and earn points at the same time. These great vacations are also accessible using Wyndham Rewards points. Sign up at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham® Extra Holidays

Wyndham® Extra Holidays specializes in offering quality vacation accommodations throughout the United States, including Hawaii, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Wyndham Extra Holidays is a specialized provider of rental vacation accommodations and a part of Wyndham Vacation Ownership, which is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. A subsidiary of Wyndham Worldwide, Wyndham Vacation Ownership is the world’s largest vacation ownership business, as measured by the number of vacation ownership resorts, individual vacation ownership units and owners of vacation ownership interests.