Cuebiq and Drawbridge Double-Down on Cross-Device Reach & Attribution

Drawbridge, the leading people-based identity management company, today announced a robust data partnership with Cuebiq, a next generation location intelligence and measurement company, that extends the scale of Cuebiq’s native mobile audience reach across multiple devices, while deepening Drawbridge’s offline attribution capabilities. Through the partnership, Cuebiq will leverage the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® for enhanced cross-device targeting and measurement, while Drawbridge will utilize Cuebiq’s footfall attribution solution for real-time measurement and in-flight optimization.



The partnership combines the power of Cuebiq’s location intelligence with the value of Drawbridge’s Connected Consumer Graph to empower brands and agencies to measure and optimize advertising’s impact on store visits in real time, and provide even more granular insights in post-campaign reports.



Cuebiq has one of the largest data sets in the attribution ecosystem with visibility into over 61M monthly active mobile users. Cuebiq will enhance Drawbridge’s offline attribution suite by enabling brands and agencies to measure the impact of their cross-device advertising on store visits in real-time, and use that data to optimize campaigns in-flight.



“Cross-channel attribution is crucial for marketers, yet the CMO Club indicates that nearly two-thirds are unable to map the customer journey across platforms – that’s a disconnect that we’re hoping to eliminate in partnership with Cuebiq as we make enhancements to our offline attribution suite,” said Drawbridge’s Director of Product Partnerships, Justin Civello. “Our clients in the retail, QSR, CPG, entertainment, auto, tourism, and other verticals can now benefit from real-time measurement and in-flight cross-device optimization thanks to Cuebiq’s sophisticated methodology and mobile footprint.”



The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph includes more than 1.3B consumers across more than 3.6B devices, and will help Cuebiq extend its native mobile audiences into cross-device segments for enhanced reach and attribution.



“As today’s consumers don’t divide their digital and offline lives, customer journey mapping across physical and digital channels is no longer a nice-to-have for marketers,” said Antonio Tomarchio, CEO Cuebiq. “Drawbridge is the leader in cross-device, and we’re excited to have this deep partnership that will help our brand and agency partners better reach and measure consumers across every channel.”



Drawbridge is the leading people-based identity management company that enables brands and enterprises to create personalized experiences for their customers. The company uses patented large-scale AI and machine learning technologies to build democratized data solutions that are driving the intersect between mar-tech and other categories with applications including advertising, personalization, content management, product recommendations, authentication, and risk detection. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list, made the Inc. 5000 list for the past two years, and was listed on the CB Insights AI 100 list of the most promising artificial intelligence companies. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.

Cuebiq is a next generation location intelligence company, leveraging the largest database of accurate and precise location data in the U.S. Its leading data intelligence platform analyzes location patterns of 61 million monthly active U.S. smartphone users on over 180 mobile apps, allowing businesses to glean actionable insights about real-world consumer behaviors and trends. Cuebiq provides clients geo-behavioral audiences for cross-platform ad targeting, the industry’s only SaaS based real-time campaign optimization and footfall attribution tools, and offline location analytics. Cuebiq does not collect any personally identifiable information. Its privacy-sensitive methodology has earned the company membership status with the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), the leading self-regulatory industry association dedicated to responsible data collection and its use for digital advertising. Cuebiq is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, Italy and China.