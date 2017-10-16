ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery Communications Launch Joint Entertainment Streaming Service

ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery Communications unveiled the launch of their joint premium entertainment streaming service in Germany, bringing an exciting content offering to the market.

This streaming initiative defines a new way for media companies to bring their content to fans across all screens and new opportunities for advertisers to reach viewers. It is structured to support additional content and joint venture partners, looking for innovative ways to distribute their content, in a compelling and aggregated offering.

At launch, this premium streaming service brings together nine of the most popular terrestrial TV channels in Germany. People can access ProSieben, SAT.1, kabel eins, sixx, ProSieben MAXX, SAT.1 Gold and kabel eins Doku, together with Discovery’s free to air channels DMAX and TLC and more popular content to come. A broad range of original and premium TV shows will be available free of charge, live and through catch up. The AVOD service is available on the existing ProSiebenSat.1 7TV brand digital platform and app.

7TV is also planning to launch a Eurosport Zone where viewers will be able to watch selected sports highlights and clips.

Michael Lang, President, International Development & Digital, said: “Today marks the launch of a dynamic and ambitious new streaming service with ProSiebenSat.1, bringing together premium content on the 7TV service across multiple screens. This is an exciting new way for millions of German TV fans to watch their favourite Discovery shows and is just the beginning of a dynamic new partnership.”

“This announcement is just the start as we work to add more channels and content partners, greater functionality, and enhanced technological capabilities and commercial opportunities in the months ahead.”

Christian Dankl, CEO AdVOD ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, said: “This first phase of our streaming joint venture will see premium content from Discovery added for all 7TV fans. A new joint technology development for a pioneering streaming service is underway and we look forward to an exciting 2018, when we enter the next phase.”

A search is currently under way for a CEO to run the streaming service and an announcement will be made soon. SevenOne Media, media sales house of ProSiebenSat.1, will be responsible for digital advertising inventory for the joint venture.

About ProSiebenSat.1:

ProSiebenSat.1 Group is one of the most successful independent media companies in Europe with a strong lead in the TV and the digital market. Advertising-financed free TV is the Group’s core business. The station family comprising SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku is the Number 1 in the German audience and TV advertising markets. The Group has tapped into an additional attractive business area through the distribution of its television channels in HD quality. At the same time, the Group successfully connects the wide reach of its TV business with a strong digital unit. Already today, ProSiebenSat.1 is Germany’s leading video marketer on the Internet and with maxdome or Studio71 one of the most successful providers of digital entertainment. ProSiebenSat.1 has also built up a successful e-commerce business of digital platforms in recent years that is now one of the Group’s most important growth drivers. This broadcasting, digital entertainment and commerce portfolio is supplemented by the international program production and distribution company Red Arrow. ProSiebenSat.1 is headquartered in Unterföhring near Munich. The Company was founded in October 2000 and today employs around 6,000 people. The ProSiebenSat.1 share has been listed in the German equity index DAX since March 2016.

About Discovery Communications:

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) satisfies curiosity and engages superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids programming brands. Reaching more than 3 billion cumulative viewers across pay-TV and free-to-air platforms in more than 220 countries and territories, Discovery’s portfolio includes the global brands Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Science and Turbo/Velocity, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. Discovery reaches audiences across screens through digital-first programming from digital content holding company Group Nine Media, Discovery VR, over-the-top offerings Eurosport Player and Dplay, as well as TV Everywhere products comprising the GO portfolio of TVE apps and Discovery K!ds Play. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com.