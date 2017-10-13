Huawei Wins Seven Awards at SDN NFV World Congress

At the SDN NFV World Congress, Huawei received seven awards including “Best New Automation & Management”, “Ecosystem & Partnership: Best Validation/Certification Program”, “Best Vertical Application”, “Best New VNF Application”, “Best New Cloud-Optical Solution”, “Best Cloud & Carrier Service”, and “Contribution to Open Source/Open Networking”. The congress is of the industry’s most influential events for all who are involved in SDN/NFV.

Best New Automation & Management

Huawei received the Best New Automation & Management award for its collaboration with Zhejiang Mobile in building an automatic and intelligent NFV network O&M platform – Network Functions Virtualization Orchestrator+ (NFVO+). After cloud-based networks are put into commercial use, the complexity of O&M continuously increases due to network decoupling and the increasing number of users. Zhejiang Mobile joined hands with Huawei to deploy the NFVO+ telecom cloud-based O&M solution. This solution uses the orchestrator and provides closed-loop guarantee, which greatly improves the reliability of the NFV network O&M and demonstrates automation and intelligence of the next-generation network management system (NMS). With automation methods in continuous integration, testing, and delivery, Huawei will continue to cooperate with Zhejiang Mobile in realizing fast service provisioning and automatic and intelligent O&M.

Ecosystem & Partnership: Best Validation/Certification Program

This award was presented in recognition of the Huawei Cloud OpenLab validation and certification program. The program prepares integration solutions for commercial use by benchmarking against the industry’s mainstream testing standards and simulates the live network from the carrier’s perspective to verify smooth evolution oriented to the target network architecture. The program quickly verifies technological and commercial feasibility for new services based on the DevOps innovative mode, and enables rapid time to market (TTM) for carrier services.

Huawei has completed interoperability tests and certification with mainstream vendors in the Huawei Cloud OpenLab. To date, the lab has introduced over 250 mainstream device models, certified over 60 vendors, and helped carriers around the world pre-certify more than 80 multi-vendor integration projects. In addition, the lab promotes the maturity of industry testing standards by summarizing the best practices from over 1,100 ICT projects and actively interacting with open-source communities.

Best Vertical Application

Huawei’s 5G core network solution – Service Oriented Core (SOC) – received the Best Vertical Application award in recognition of its advanced enabling technology and outstanding innovation practices in the field of 5G vertical application. This SOC solution has contributed significantly to the industry, including standardized patents, innovative technologies, and advanced practices. Huawei takes a leading role in building the standards for 5G core network technologies, such as network slicing, service-based architecture, and MEC based on control and user plane separation (CUPS). In addition, Huawei has collaborated with many of the leading global carriers and hosted demonstrations of cutting-edge 5G technologies. Huawei has also helped carriers build a number of commercial networks, such as those for CUPS-based MEC smart factories and smart venues. Looking to the future, Huawei will continue to vigorously promote the development of the 5G core network industry chain.

Best New VNF Application

Huawei received the Best New VNF Application award for its CloudPCRF solution. This solution focuses on providing a unified intelligent policy control center for carriers and helping them accelerate innovation on wireless broadband, fixed broadband, and vertical industry services, with the aim of maximizing the value of data traffic and improving user experience. The CloudPCRF solution uses the leading Cloud Native architecture. Some of the key benefits of the solution are that it maximizes utilization of software and hardware resources through a container-based microservice platform, containerized fast deployment, and easy integration on different cloud platforms; achieves on-demand resource provisioning and service deployment based on service awareness; and uses a stateless design and achieves scaling in seconds. The solution is already in commercial use worldwide. Huawei has collaborated with numerous global carriers on service innovation, and will continuously assist carriers in achieving cloud-based transformation.

Best New Cloud-Optical Solution

Huawei’s high-quality leased line solution CloudOptiX|TSDN won the Best New Cloud-Optical Solution award. This solution helps carriers achieve business transformation in the cloud era. The solution uses the optical transport network (OTN) for unified bearing of services at all rates (from 2 Mbit/s to 100 Gbit/s), effectively reducing network construction costs and improving O&M efficiency. Physical hard pipes on the OTN network ensure low latency and therefore provide improved leased line services for industries such as finance and securities. The Network Cloud Engine (NCE) has the capabilities of unified management, control, and maintenance, and supports closed-loop automation. With such an NCE, the solution improves the O&M efficiency by 60%, achieves service provisioning in minutes and on-demand bandwidth adjustment, and improves experience of important leased line users. To date, the solution has been commercially deployed in over 10 networks for carriers including China Unicom.