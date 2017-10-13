All fired up for “Dragons”: “How to Train your Dragon” as PLAYMOBIL play theme

Fire-breathing dragons are on their way and ready to take children’s rooms across the globe by storm. PLAYMOBIL’s new “Dragons” play theme continues the stories around Hiccup, Toothless and the Vikings of Berk. Intricately designed characters, nifty play functions and great attention to detail are sure to provide plenty of flying fun and action.

With their leader Stoick the Vast, the Vikings live peacefully together with the dragons on the Isle of Berk. Especially Hiccup the young inventor and his dragon Toothless form an inseparable team. The two of them enjoy nothing better than having wild races with Hiccup’s best friend Astrid and lady dragon Stormfly.

But ruthless Drago has hatched an evil plan. And soon, the Vikings notice Drago Bludvist’s ship with its rotating and swivelling ballistas slowly approaching the island. He intends to catch dragons with the cage on board his ship and put them to use for his own wicked ends. Drago can watch over the scene on his dragon Thunderclaw from high in the air, while on the ground he is helped by Eret with his all-round rotating 4-shot fire ballista. But the villains haven’t banked on blacksmith Gobber’s latest invention, a huge boulder catapult! Hiccup and Astrid bravely speed on Toothless and Stormfly to defend the island kingdom of Berk. With his bright blue back and shooting function, Toothless is a formidable, extremely agile opponent and gets in the way of the baddies. Will the dragon-riders manage to drive off Drago again?

The new PLAYMOBIL play theme enables children to immerse in the delightful world of Berk and turn themselves into mini Vikings. The Dragons playsets provide endless opportunities for creative role play around the exciting adventures of Hiccups, Toothless and their friends.

An overview of the Dragons theme:

Berk (51 x 44 x 50 cm) with electronic light effects and various shooting and defence machanism - Drago’s Ship (42 x 28 x 39 cm), floatable, with dragon cage and ballista - characters: Hiccup, Stoick, Drago, Astrid, Gobber, Eret - agile dragon figures: Toothless with LED lights and shooting function, Stormfly, Thunderclaw and Terrible Terror - exciting play functions and weapons - accessories such as the Book of Dragons, Hiccup’s Dragon Blade and Flight Suit - recommended for children aged 4 years and up - release date: 18 August 2017

9243 Berk

9244 Drago’s Ship

9245 Gobber with Catapult

9246 Hiccup and Toothless

9247 Astrid and Stormfly

9248 Drago with Thunderclaw

9249 Eret with 4-shot fire ballista