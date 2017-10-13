ARKET Now Open in Munich

"This is a unique opportunity for us. We feel very lucky to be able to open the first ARKET store in Germany in this interesting corner location."

Housed in a new four-floor building in the centre of the city, between the famous 12th-century town square and the landmark ‘Frauenkirche’ cathedral, ARKET will be a modern-day market offering essential products for men, women, children and the home.

The store occupies the entire building, a space of approximately 1,000 square metres, and includes a café based on the New Nordic Food Manifesto. The café is located at the ground level with outdoor seating in a laneway courtyard, next to Munich’s historic breweries and beer gardens.

“This is a unique opportunity for us. We feel very lucky to be able to open the first ARKET store in Germany in this interesting corner location. It is a beautiful space, it feels very modern but has a depth of character already, with natural light flooding the store from all directions” Ulrika Bernhardtz, Creative Director, at the time of the store’s announcement earlier this year.

ARKET means ‘sheet of paper’ in Swedish. Its mission is to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products designed to be used and loved for a long time. The collections are composed of ARKET’s own products alongside a selection of the best examples from other brands.

