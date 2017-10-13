Unique special model still available until end of October: Production of limited G 500 4x4² comes to an end

One highlight of the G-Class model range, the G 500 4x42 (combined fuel consumption: 13.8 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 323 g/km), can only be ordered until the end of October. The phenomenal response to the show car had led to the series production of this special model, which comes with such features as portal axles. The first models of the G 500 4x42 arrived in the showrooms in December 2015.

Developed for extreme off-road use, the portal axles are the technical highlight of the G 500 4x42. In contrast to conventional rigid axles, the wheels are not at the height of the axle centre, but are instead much lower down on the axle heads due to the portal transmission. This increases the ground clearance to 450 millimetres and the fording depth – or rather the diving depth - to 1000 millimetres.

The on-road performance of the special model is equally impressive thanks to the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with its 310 kW (422 hp). Due to the significantly wider track of the portal axles compared with the standard vehicle (+ 299 mm), large 22-inch wheels with 325/55 R 22 tyres and adjustable damping with a Sport mode, the superior G-Class corners dynamically despite its higher centre of gravity. The G 500 4x42 can still be ordered until the end of October at prices starting at 231,693 euros[1].

[1] Non-binding recommended price for Germany including 19% VAT.