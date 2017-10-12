Mercedes-Benz accompanies World Triathlon Champion Jan Frodeno: Fascination of Ironman Hawaii

The annual contest in Hawaii is the world championship over the Ironman distance and ranks as the toughest competition of them all. The reasons lie in the extreme climatic and geographical conditions: strong winds, intense sunshine, heat and around 1500 metres cumulative elevation gain make the competition, made up of 3.8 kilometres of swimming, 180 kilometres of cycling and 42.195 kilometres of running, the ultimate sporting event. “The worst bit is the final kilometres of running to the finishing line,” says Jan Frodeno. “By then, you’ve already got many hours of competition behind you, with all the highs and lows. And it is the one who can handle the low points best who will end up the winner. So what ultimately decides on victory or defeat is mental toughness.” And Jan Frodeno has plenty of that to add to his physical prowess. This combination has already brought him two victories in the Ironman Hawaii – in 2015 and 2016, he was able to go back home as world champion. Now, following a strong start to the season, he aims to win for the third time and will again compete on 14 October in Kailua-Kona on Big Island.

Fascinating insights

Those who are interested can now experience how he prepares for this challenge: on behalf of Mercedes-Benz, a team of film-makers and photographers has accompanied Jan Frodeno during training in Hawaii. The resulting photos and videos provide insights into the world of the triathlete: viewers can accompany Jan Frodeno on his training in the water, on the bicycle and in running shoes. They get to know the most difficult sections of the circuit, thus becoming immersed in the fascination of the Hawaii triathlon. Jan Frodeno also talks about how he motivates himself to constantly go beyond his own limits, gives insights into his training and nutrition schedules and outlines his strategy for a third victory in the contest.

Link to the video: www.svdc.de

Reliable partner

Jan Frodeno has been associated with the brand with the star as a global brand ambassador since July 2016. While preparing for the competition, he relies on the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300, which is a reliable partner both on- and off-road. Jan Frodeno’s support team drive him to the starting points in the vehicle, accompany him on his training units and take care of his water and energy needs while out on the road. “Mercedes-Benz stands for sporting spirit, perfection and supreme performance. The same attributes are essential for a triathlete,” says Jan Frodeno.

Strong fellow-contestants

Jan Frodeno will be joined at Ironman Hawaii 2017 by three other Mercedes-Benz brand ambassadors: starting in the men’s competition is Sebastian Kienle, reigning European champion and world champion in 2014. Taking part in the women’s contest are Daniela Ryf from Switzerland, Ironman Hawaii winner in 2016 and favourite for the 2017 world title, as well as Anja Beranek, who finished last year’s Ironman Hawaii as Germany’s best female athlete. As part of its triathlon involvement, Mercedes-Benz Vans supports these sports-people with V-Class and Marco Polo vehicles on their training and in competitions. The Media Site also contains photos and videos on Sebastian Kienle, Daniela Ryf and Anja Beranek. Mercedes-Benz wishes all the brand ambassadors a fair, sporting contest and good luck.