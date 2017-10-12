Precision Equity adds Nevada to its retail portfolio

Precision Equity LLC is pleased to announce its latest acquisition, Stephanie Promenade, a 105,500 SF retail complex located on 10.09 acres in Henderson, Nevada.

“At Precision Equity, our objectives are to secure quality investment opportunities that achieve the optimum balance of return and safety; to operate in a manner that prioritizes preservation of capital; to provide debt financing to projects that offer the greatest reward in exchange for a measurable risk; and to return profits to our investors that exceed their expectations. With the addition of Stephanie Promenade we can proudly say we have delivered on all of the above,” explains Co-Founder and Director of Operations, Victor Whitmore.

Built in 2002-2003 and located at 205-245 North Stephanie Street, Stephanie Promenade was designed and built to serve the Las Vegas suburbs of Green Valley and Henderson. Today, virtually every major retailer is located within the vibrant and active Stephanie street retail corridor.

“We are driven by enthusiasm and an unrelenting commitment to delivering services at an unparalleled level,” says Joel Thompson, Co-Founder and Director of Acquisitions. “Integrity and loyalty are paramount to who Victor and I are, and underpin our full commitment to the deal and to our investors. We are immensely satisfied that our efforts consistently return hope, confidence and security in places people either want to work or call home.”

Over the last 14 years, Precision Equity has closed on more than $130 million in total commercial real estate assets, including over 2,000 apartment units and 350,000 SF of retail space.



About Precision Equity

Founded in 2003 by Victor Whitmore and Joel Thompson, Precision Equity is a privately held real estate investment company that provides commercial investment opportunities, full service property management and in-house brokerage services. Headquartered in Tulsa OK, Precision Equity owns property in Tulsa - OK, Oklahoma City - OK, Cincinnati - OH, Little Rock - AR, Indianapolis - IN, Jacksonville - NC, and Henderson - NV.