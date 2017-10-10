Wyndham Hotel Group Adds 370,000 Sq. Ft. of Meeting Space in 2017

Hospitality giant Wyndham Hotel Group announced the latest addition to its expanding Dolce Hotels and Resorts brand: Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, a Dolce Resort. Growing Dolce’s portfolio of leading group and meetings destinations, the resort represents a step forward in the company’s mission to increase its diverse offerings for meeting planners.

The new addition becomes the fourth resort to join the Dolce brand since it was acquired by Wyndham Hotel Group. Focused on connectivity, creativity and nourishment, the brand’s IACC-certified hotels offer creative spaces designed to inspire discovery. The new resort also builds on the company’s escalating growth momentum in the group and meeting space: in 2017, Wyndham Hotel Group opened 415 hotels adding 150 new meeting spaces in the U.S. alone.

“Wyndham Hotel Group partners with meeting and event planners on every type of meeting – whether a major convention, an intimate board meeting or something in between – across our expansive portfolio,” said Barry Goldstein, Wyndham Hotel Group’s chief marketing officer. “As demand for meetings travel continues to grow, we will continue expanding our unsurpassed portfolio with unique and flexible spaces in the most coveted destinations.”

Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, a Dolce Resort, offers 316 guest rooms and suites with mountain views across 200 scenic acres of southern Colorado landscape. A true Rocky Mountain retreat, the resort is home to more than 40,000 sq. ft. (3,700 square meters) of flexible event space alongside a 35-acre private lake and golf course. The hotel is owned by Dr. Kiran Patel, Florida philanthropist and frequent partner developing some of Wyndham Hotel Group’s most impressive hotels including the striking Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach opened earlier this year.

With meeting planners in mind, Wyndham Hotel Group continues the persistent growth of its upscale, lifestyle and meetings-focused brands. This year, the company has added more than 370,000 sq. ft. of meeting space and opened several notable additions to its portfolio:

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, U.S.: Opened in January 2017, this striking two-tower resort offers direct Gulf Coast views and more than 22,000 sq. ft. (2,000 square meters) of event space – including the Dunes Ballroom, the largest in Pinellas County.

Wyndham Hotel Group has also curated a robust global pipeline of more than 1,200 hotels scheduled to open in 2018 and beyond. Planners can anticipate the following extraordinary additions to the Wyndham portfolio in the next several years:

The Summit, A Dolce Hotel, U.S.: This new-construction hotel and conference center is located less than 10 miles from downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Scheduled to open in 2018, the hotel will have an eight-story atrium; a rooftop garden; a health club; and 22,000 sq. ft. (2,044 square meters) of function space, including 16 individual meeting rooms.

About Dolce Hotels and Resorts

Regularly outperforming competitors in guest and meeting planner satisfaction, Dolce’s portfolio of upper-upscale hotels, resorts, conference centers and day meeting centers in North America and Europe offer 600,000 square feet of meeting space, host approximately 100,000 events and welcome four million meeting clients each year. Many properties are certified by the International Association of Conference Centers (IACC). Properties are distinct in design and feature freshly sourced culinary experiences and inspiring environments that bring people together for events.

About Wyndham Hotel Group

Wyndham Hotel Group, hotel giant with an unmatched global presence, is one of three hospitality business units of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: WYN). Driving the democratization of travel, Wyndham Hotel Group is elevating the experience of the everyday traveler, changing the game so every traveler – no matter how much they spend or how they like to travel – has an extraordinary experience. As both a leading hotel brand franchisor and hotel management services provider, the company’s global portfolio consists of more than 8,100 hotels and over 705,700 rooms in 79 countries under the following brands: The Trademark Hotel Collection®, Dolce Hotels and Resorts®, Wyndham Grand®, Dazzler® Hotels, Esplendor® Boutique Hotels, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts®, Wyndham Garden® Hotels, TRYP by Wyndham®, Wingate by Wyndham®, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham®, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham®, Ramada®, Baymont Inn & Suites®, Days Inn®, Super 8®, Howard Johnson®, Travelodge® and Knights Inn®. Wyndham Rewards®, named a best hotel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, offers more than 52 million members the opportunity to earn and redeem points at more than 30,000 hotels, condos and homes globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamworldwide.com.