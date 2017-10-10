Connekt Names Mike O’Donnell Chief Revenue Officer and Tripp Boyle SVP of Business Development

Connekt, the only artificial intelligence (AI)-driven in-content advertising and data science company with an integrated transaction engine, is bolstering its leadership team with the addition of Mike O’Donnell as chief revenue officer and Tripp Boyle as senior vice president (SVP) of business development. Both will be based out of Connekt’s New York City office.



An industry veteran, O’Donnell will lead global revenue efforts for Connekt and its patented AI advertising platform. His role will include overseeing direct sales and business development efforts within the TV and video ecosystems, including brands, agencies and content providers. Additionally, he will be charged with streamlining sales processes and monetizing Connekt’s disruptive solutions for IP-enabled TV.



Prior to joining Connekt, O’Donnell was SVP of North American sales for YuMe, where he and his team helped pioneer the first generation of smart TV advertising solutions.



“With rapid advancements in video and TV, the market is ready for new advertising solutions,” according to O’Donnell. “Connekt’s FLX technology, AI platform and established scale within the connected device ecosystem uniquely position the company to help brands exploit new opportunities for engagement and commerce. I am excited to be part of the team bringing these solutions to market.”



Connekt is further building out its excutive team by naming Boyle its SVP of business development. Boyle will be responsible for driving strategic business deals and partnerships with OEMs, content companies and brand advertisers. He will also play a critical role in shaping Connekt’s product roadmap and solidifying its thought-leadership position as the company transforming TV advertising.



Boyle brings to Connekt more than 15 years of experience keeping Fortune 100 brands and their agency partners on the leading edge of emerging media, including mobile, connected TV, over-the-top, virtual and augmented reality. He previously worked for YuMe as the vice president of emerging platforms, and has held national sales positions with Transpera, AOL, Third Screen Media and Yahoo.



“Having been witness to the proliferation of connected devices and the advantages they bring to a brand’s ability to connect with a consumer, I can say with conviction that Connekt is exceptional in the technology that it brings to market and its vision for IP-enabled TV,” said Boyle. “Brands are tirelessly searching for ways to make their collective $70 billion investment in TV work both harder and smarter. The opportunity Connekt is presenting by opening up a two-way conversation between brands and consumers, in real time, on top of linear TV content, is unlike anything we’ve seen before.”



“Mike and Tripp have been real innovators in the connected TV ad space, playing a hands-on role driving innovation and monetization in the early innings of this game for YuMe,” said Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Connekt. “As Connekt defines the next phase in advanced TV, their deep understanding of this space will be invaluable to both the organization and our strategic partners.”



