AEX and Stephen Bush Expand Content Research and Inbound Marketing Services

Stephen Bush, planBush.com and AEX Commercial Financing Group are based in Ohio. Primary services include business writing, consulting and career training. Steve is a Navy veteran with three decades of business and government experience.

AEX Commercial Financing Group (AEX) and Stephen Bush announce the immediate expansion of specialized business writing and content research services — featuring extended articles, white papers, press releases and case studies. Content research and content writing are being expanded by AEX due to inbound marketing changes and popular demand. Stephen Bush and AEX Commercial Financing Group are based in southwestern Ohio and now provide content writing and research services to organizations of all sizes throughout the United States and Canada.

The expanded AEX inbound marketing services are designed to help businesses reduce traditional advertising and cold calling. The content writing and research services offered by AEX and Stephen Bush can also help clients avoid common business writing mistakes such as these:

Careless business communication

Not enough information

Too much promotion

Article spinning

Duplicate content

Insufficient content research

Overlooking informational potential of textual images

Settling for low-cost, low-quality content writing

Old solutions for new business writing problems

AEX Inbound Marketing — 5 Business Writing Solutions

The expanded AEX inbound marketing services feature informative, well-researched and original content. As noted by Stephen Bush, the Founder of AEX Commercial Financing Group, “Both business clients and search engines have devalued the use of published content that is not original, accurate and informative. Prospective customers have high expectations when evaluating new products and services. To help meet and exceed these expectations, AEX produces a customer-centric business writing portfolio by blending five practical and cost-effective ingredients — case studies, press releases, extended articles, white papers and content research.”

With 25 years of business writing expertise, Stephen Bush and AEX are well-positioned to provide effective content research and writing for their clients. Please visit the AEX website and contact Stephen Bush for practical and candid help with inbound marketing and specialized content writing projects.

About Stephen Bush and AEX

Stephen Bush is the founder, CEO and Chief Business Writer for AEX Commercial Financing Group. His internet screen names include aexbush, bushaex and planBush. AEX and Stephen Bush provide business consulting, career training and business writing services to individuals, companies, organizations and government agencies.

Summary: October 2017 Expansion — AEX Research and Writing Services

1 — Added inbound marketing capabilities: case studies, press releases, white papers, extended articles and content research

2 — Central role of Stephen Bush: Chief Business Writer for all content writing assignments

