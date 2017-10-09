Boeing 777 service to São Paulo in SWISS winter schedules

SWISS’s Boeing 777-300ER service network will extend to a further destination in the coming winter timetable period: the SWISS fleet flagship will be newly operated to and from São Paulo in Brazil. The SWISS short-haul network will be further expanded with the addition of Wroclaw (Poland), while Niš (Serbia) receives its first winter flights. SWISS will also be adding further frequencies to its Berlin and Düsseldorf routes. Services from Geneva will see the provision of seasonal non-stop flights to Stockholm, Gothenburg, St. Petersburg and London Gatwick, and an increase in frequencies on the Moscow route. The network of SWISS sister carrier Edelweiss also sees further expansion, including intensified service to the Canary Islands and the extension into the winter period of Orlando (Florida) flights.

Boeing 777-300ER service for São Paulo

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will operate its new long-haul aircraft, the Boeing 777-300ER, on services between Zurich and São Paulo in the coming 2017/18 winter schedules. Four of SWISS’s seven weekly flights to Brazil’s biggest city will be operated with Boeing 777 equipment from 8 February 2018 onwards, while the remaining three continue to be operated with Airbus A340-300 aircraft; and one month later, on 9 March, the service will become an all-Boeing 777 operation.

New winter services to Wroclaw and Niš

SWISS will also be expanding its Zurich-based European services in the 2017/18 winter schedules. Wroclaw newly joins the network, with three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The new service is primarily intended to meet the air travel needs of the growing Swiss-Polish business community.

The service introduced this summer between Zurich and Niš (Serbia) will be continued in the winter months. The twice-weekly Friday and Sunday service is aimed mainly at the travel segment of migrant workers and their families.

Adjustments on selected European routes

SWISS will be raising its frequencies to and from some existing European destinations this winter in response to continuing high demand. As a result, SWISS customers will enjoy the choice offered by 14 additional weekly services to Düsseldorf and 21 more flights a week to Berlin. All in all, Düsseldorf will receive 34 and Berlin 57 weekly SWISS flights. SWISS’s current Zurich-Lyon service will be discontinued from 29 October as part of a broader network enhancement.

More scheduled flights between Zurich, Sion and London

Following the services’ popularity in Winter 2016/17, SWISS will again be offering UK-based winter sports tourists the possibility of flying directly between London and Sion in the coming winter timetable period.

Seasonal destinations from Geneva

Four seasonal destinations will be offered from Geneva between 23 December and 24 March in the new SWISS winter schedules: weekly services to Stockholm, Gothenburg and St. Petersburg, and a thrice-weekly service to London Gatwick Airport. Frequencies will also be increased on the existing Geneva-Moscow route to up to 12 weekly flights in peak season.

SWISS will serve 81 destinations (58 European and 23 intercontinental) in 38 countries in its 2017/18 winter schedules. Full timetable details are available on swiss.com.

Edelweiss adds new short- and long-haul destinations

SWISS will also offer further connections to leisure destinations all over the globe in collaboration with its sister airline Edelweiss in the 2017/18 winter timetable period. Edelweiss will introduce a new Tuesday service to Orlando (USA) on 16 January 2018; and frequencies will be increased on the existing Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and Cape Town (South Africa) routes.

On the short- and medium-haul fronts Edelweiss will resume service to Marsa Alam in Southern Egypt, with a weekly Thursday flight from the end of September onwards. Edelweiss will also offer a Sunday service to Edinburgh (UK) between Christmas and Easter. And certain popular holiday destinations will receive intensified service that will give customers greater planning flexibility. These include the Canary Islands, Hurghada (Egypt), Seville (Spain) and Catania (Italy).

Lufthansa Group airlines to offer new destinations in winter 2017/18

This winter the Lufthansa Group airlines will be offering flights to 288 destinations in 106 countries. The airlines of the Lufthansa Group—Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings—will become even more attractive. The airlines will be offering their customers precisely 24,922 weekly flights worldwide. Via their hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna and Brussels, and also on a number of point-to-point routes, the Lufthansa Group airlines will be providing flights to 288 destinations in 106 countries throughout the winter season. In addition, there will be more than 18,000 codeshare flights with around 30 partner airlines supplementing the respective flight programs, offering passengers an almost worldwide network of routes.

The winter flight schedules will come into force on Sunday October 29, 2017, and will be valid until Saturday March 24, 2018.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is Switzerland’s national airline, serving over 100 destinations in 43 countries from Zurich and Geneva and carrying some 16.5 million passengers a year with its 91-aircraft fleet. The company’s Swiss WorldCargo division provides a comprehensive range of airport-to-airport airfreight services for high-value and care-intensive consignments to some 130 destinations in over 80 countries. As “The Airline of Switzerland”, SWISS embodies the country’s traditional values, and is committed to delivering the highest product and service quality. With its workforce of over 9,000 personnel, SWISS generated total operating income of some CHF 5 billion in 2016. SWISS is part of the Lufthansa Group, and is also a member of Star Alliance, the world’s biggest airline grouping.