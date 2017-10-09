Media Alert - Creative’s Sound BlasterX Underground Is Back with Female DotA2

Creative Technology Ltd announced that the latest season of its ongoing community gaming initiative - Sound BlasterX Underground - would showcase Female DotA2. Creative is proud to sponsor Sound BlasterX Underground Female DotA2 leagues taking place across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Previous seasons of Sound BlasterX Underground featured Blizzards’ Hearthstone and Valve’s DotA.

This series of community gaming tournaments is designed to allow gamers a platform to enjoy gaming with their friends at a local grassroots level. The Sound BlasterX Underground consists of tournaments where both solo and team based eSports titles will be held.

“As gamers ourselves we realize that when you strip it all down, the reason gaming is such a pull for all of us, besides the amazing graphics and immersive audio of course, is the opportunity it offers us to have fun interacting with our friends. That’s the reason we’ve put together Sound BlasterX Underground,” said Ryan Schlieper, Brand Manager for Sound BlasterX at Creative.

“With Sound BlasterX Underground gamers everywhere will be able to experience impressive game titles like Hearthstone and DotA2 with their friends, and stand a chance to win loads of swag, right where they live. And now with the latest instalment of Sound BlasterX Underground, we are excited to be working with Female DotA2 League, whose mission is to provide a supportive platform for female teams to meet and play against each other. Female DotA2 team recruitments are now open, so go ahead and sign-up today!”

To register for the Sound BlasterX Underground 2017 Female DotA2 League, visit battlefy.com/sound-blaster-x

