Kuehne + Nagel Ghana to provide emergency and relief logistics for major social enterprise

Within the short time frame of one month, Kuehne + Nagel will ship the significant amount of mosquito nets from Denmark to Ghana, where they will be distributed to local health centres as part of a national campaign against malaria. Due to the geopolitical environment in the region, emergency and relief logistics is a major focus of Kuehne + Nagel Middle East and Africa. The cooperation with the IDA Foundation showcases the company’s extensive experience to provide freight forwarding and tailor-made logistics services for a broad range of customers and industries.

“Kuehne + Nagel Ghana is delighted to assist the IDA Foundation in accomplishing this humanitarian aid project and we look forward to creating a meaningful partnership to support the progress of the region in the coming years,” says Jeffrey J.O.Peprah, Kuehne + Nagel Ghana National Manager.

Aligned with the business development efforts in the region, additional initiatives have been set off to increase awareness of customers in the humanitarian aid sector. With its strategic location, the Kuehne + Nagel office branch in Accra is well positioned to provide cross-border forwarding and industry-specific logistics solutions to customers operating in West Africa, specifically in Ghana and its neighbouring countries.