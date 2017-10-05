Warner Bros. Pictures’ "Justice League" Teams up with AT&T to Take over Times Square

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment will team up with AT&T for an unprecedented takeover of its Times Square store from October 5 through 8, to celebrate the upcoming release of “Justice League.”

As part of this sponsorship, the AT&T store located at 3 Times Square will host an exclusive look at some of the most exciting elements from the action adventure film, well in advance of its November 17 debut in theaters.

• Fans can see and take pictures with the iconic Batmobile and Bruce Wayne’s tricked-out Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo along Broadway, from 42nd to 44th Streets.

• Inside the AT&T store, see incredibly lifelike statues of DC’s iconic Justice League members Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash.

• Check out video footage, the coolest props and costumes from the movie, try out VR activities, Join the League yourself, and take home an exclusive poster.

• A meet-and-greet with best-selling comic book writer Geoff Johns and renowned artist Jim Lee October 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The truly dynamic duo will be signing their acclaimed comic “Justice League, Vol. 1: Origin,” the flagship title from DC’s “The New 52” publishing event. In addition to partnering on the page, Johns and Lee also serve as executives at DC: President and Chief Creative Officer, and Publisher, respectively. “DC All Access,” DC’s original digital series (at dccomics.com), will be there to cover it and capture reactions. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10:00 a.m. that morning.

The sponsorship includes more special fan experiences in select AT&T stores across the U.S. starting Oct. 27, including authentic costumes and props from the movie, exclusive posters, virtual reality interactions and more.

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Raymond Fisher, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller star in the action adventure “Justice League.”

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

“Justice League” was directed by Zack Snyder from a screenplay by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon, story by Terrio & Snyder. Based on characters from DC Entertainment; Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns produced the film, with Jim Rowe, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, Chris Terrio and Ben Affleck serving as executive producers.

Opening beginning on November 17 in 3D and 2D in select theatres and IMAX, “Justice League” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.