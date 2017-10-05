The test protocol developed by Groupe PSA, T&E, FNE and Bureau Veritas wins the ECOBEST 2017

The protocol initiated by Groupe PSA to give a fair and clear information to Peugeot, Citroen and DS customers, receives the « ECOBEST 2017 » award for the relevance of its project. The protocol is representative of the average customer consumption, reproducible, and robust.

It was co-developed with 2 ONGs: T&E and FNE, under the supervision of Bureau Veritas which has verified the accuracy and integrity of the results.

The development of the real-world fuel consumption test protocol commenced in late 2015 by Groupe PSA in association with two NGOs, Transport and Environment (T&E) and France Nature Environnement (FNE), and with a global independent certification organisation, Bureau Veritas. After 18 months of testing 60 vehicles with over 430 road tests covering more than 40,000 km, the measurements obtained make it possible to estimate the consumption in real-world driving conditions of more than 1,000 versions of Peugeot, Citroën and DS vehicles. This collaborative initiative, a world first in the automotive industry, wins the “ECOBEST 2017” award.

ECOBEST 2017 is the key award in the green technologies, actions and programs in preserving the environment. It is given by AUTOBEST jury members representing 31 European countries, making it the largest Independent Motoring Jury in the world by the number of represented countries.

AUTOBEST welcomes the initiative of the Groupe PSA in association with T&E, FNE and Bureau Veritas “It is the first time in the industry when a car maker is coming with a scientific approach of measuring the real world consumptions. In a period of time dominated by the suspicion that all the released consumption figures are not close to the reality, the PSA project is showing the determination of the French car maker to be fair with its consumers”

The awards ceremony will take place in the first half of February 2018.