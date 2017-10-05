Toyota to Debut Next-generation Century at Tokyo Motor Show 2017

The new 3rd generation Century carries on the tradition of master craftsmanship and high-quality monozukuri (all-encompassing manufacturing) while realizing high-demand environmental performance and a design layout that pursues passenger comfort. The interior and exterior design injects new charm into the Century in line with its heritage. Moreover, the new Century features advanced equipment and comfort amenities only suitable for a luxury limousine.

Specifically, the Century is now powered by a 5.0-liter V8 hybrid system for outstanding fuel efficiency. In addition, the wheelbase has lengthened, the height difference between the scuff plate and floor has decreased, and the height of the door opening has increased, all of which are refinements improving the rear seat riding experience. The intricately glamorous and chic exterior is highlighted by traditional Japanese design elements used throughout the car including the grille and black trim on the rear combination lamps. The interior features a raised ceiling*2 design and exclusive fabric while the adjustable rear seats (with massage function), are upgraded with a power leg rest for first-class comfort and a sophisticated riding experience.

*1The 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 is to be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo’s waterfront area from October 25 through November 5, with press days on October 25 and 26, a special-invitation day on October 26, a preview day on October 27, and general public days from October 28 to November 5.

*2The raised ceiling is an architectural ceiling design with additional height in the center area.

Main Features

Regal presence suitable for a representative Japanese luxury sedan embodying the concepts of legacy and evolution

Layout

Increase in vehicle length, wheelbase, and tread exudes a roomy and dignified style.

Ample comfort is provided to rear seat passengers through the increased space created by the expanded wheelbase. Additionally, the rear seat riding experience has been improved through the decreased height difference between the scuff plate and the floor and the increased height of the door opening.

Exterior design

The heritage of the Century can be seen at first glance from the front of the vehicle where the grille, lamps, and other elements blend seamlessly together creating a simple and modern aesthetic.

-The grille has a dual structure with a crown pattern applied behind the vertical grid and clearance lamps.

-The combination of three projector headlamps and LED Array AHS*1 produce a clear and distinctive appearance.

While maintaining elegance in a horizontal foundational posture, the underbody, which dips slightly rearward, combined with the ascending rear cabin, secures the rear seat space and creates a supple movement when viewed from the side.

-By straightening the slope of the C pillar, the design focus of the cabin shifts to the rear, heightening the importance of the rear in appearance.

A refined sense of unity is evoked through the blackening of the of the trim of the rear combination lamps

-Glamor is evoked from the three-dimensional lens of the rear combination lamps that emit a light of harmony.

Interior design

A raised ceiling and the application of a traditional pattern befitting a vehicle of the highest class

-In the rear seat area, heather-patterned upholstery is applied from the backs of the front seats to the door panel trim, emphasizing horizontal space. The seat upholstery is made of high-quality materials, including 100% wool that is extremely flexible and soft. Models with leather interiors offer high-end, soft-textured upholstery.

-Similar to the rear seat area, the front seats utilize horizontal heather-patterned upholstery that emphasizes space. The black heather-patterned decoration in the center of the instrument panel expresses a noble and sophisticated interior.

The step-less, adjustable power leg rest and adjustable rear seats (with a massage function) ensure a comfortable ride.

A multi-operational LCD panel located in the central armrest enables passenger control of all seats, air conditioning, and audio controls.

Equipped with furnishings that can be used for business or pleasure such as a writing table, reading light, rear seat entertainment system with a large-sized display, and a 20-speaker premium audio system

2. Basic performance for the ultimate riding experience

In addition to a specially-tuned suspension and high rigidity body, both driving stability and premium ride comfort are realized by the use of newly developed tires specialized for ride comfort and reduced road vibration.

Optimization of the engine mount and the active noise control system reduces noise and vibration when the engine starts and achieves smooth acceleration and overwhelming serenity in the cabin.

The 5.0-liter 2UR-FSE V8 engine using “D-4S *2 ” direct injection technology for low fuel consumption and high output is installed in combination with hybrid system (THS II *3 ) in pursuit of the lowest fuel consumption in its class. In addition, a two-stage motor speed reduction device realizes quiet and smooth driving.

” direct injection technology for low fuel consumption and high output is installed in combination with hybrid system (THS II ) in pursuit of the lowest fuel consumption in its class. In addition, a two-stage motor speed reduction device realizes quiet and smooth driving. Safety features suitable for a limousine such as Toyota Safety Sense P collision avoidance support, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert are adopted.

------

*1AHS Adaptive High Beam System*2D-4S Direct Injection 4-Stroke Gasoline Engine Superior Version*3THS II TOYOTA Hybrid System II

To access the exclusive site for Tokyo Motor Show 2017, please visit http://newsroom.toyota.co.jp/en/tms2017/.