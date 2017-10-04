Local Wichita Real Estate Agent Earns e-PRO® Certification

Jared Viernes of Sunflower Real Estate has successfully completed the e-PRO® Certification Program and has been awarded the e-PRO® Certification, the official technology certification program offered by the National Association of Realtors®.



Jared Viernes joins more than 30,000 real estate professionals who have earned NAR’s e-PRO® certification and dedicated their time and effort towards learning how to use the latest social media technologies to create an online presence and reach today’s hyper-connected consumers.



Working together with the Social Media Marketing Institute, NAR redesigned the e-PRO® curriculum to better meet the challenges of today’s real estate market. The new e-PRO® program expands an agent’s real estate technology skills and helps them connect with consumers online via social media, email marketing, and web site promotion.



“Over nine out of 10 recent buyers began their real estate search online,” said NAR President Tom Salomone, broker-owner of Real Estate II Inc. in Coral Springs, Florida. “With an increasing number of consumers turning to social media and online technology throughout their home search, it is essential for today’s agents to have the knowledge and training necessary to connect with these consumers online.”



Social media is evolving every day so it is vital that Realtors embrace the new technology and online resources that have become an integral part of the home buying and selling process. Agents who earn e-PRO® are dedicated to making the most of today’s social media and technology to help consumers with their real estate needs, whatever they may be.



For more information about e-PRO®, visit www.ePRONAR.com or contact Jared Viernes at his website www.jaredviernes.com.