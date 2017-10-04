Delegates from Coca-Cola European Partners to attend 2017 One Young World Summit

This year, we’re sending two talented and passionate employees to the 2017 One Young World summit from 4-7 October in Bogotá, Colombia to hear from some of the world’s leading companies, non-governmental organisations and key influencers on some of the most pressing social and sustainability issues. They will then share key learnings across our company on their return to help inform our future sustainability activities.

This year’s One Young World summit will include keynote speeches from Juan Manuel Santos Calderón the President of Colombia and sole recipient of the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize; Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations; musician and activist Sir Bob Geldof; and two Nobel Peace Prize winners Professor Muhammed Yunnus (2006) and Tawakkol Karman (2011).

Our delegates to the 2017 summit will be Estefania Sánchez-Horneros, who works on our key national accounts in Spain and helps customers implement marketing strategies in their stores. And Michaël Reyn, part of a team based in Belgium responsible for new product, packaging and process development in our supply chain operations. Both were chosen from a field of over 100 of CCEP’s brightest young employees.

On being asked about her motivation for applying for the One Young World summit, Estefania said: “I applied while on vacation in Myanmar as I was amazed to see that despite the poverty, people were incredibly kind and friendly. This inspired me to look into doing more to help deal with the underlying issues that those people and others face.”

Michaël remarked that he was looking forward to the summit as a learning opportunity. “In particular, I want to learn more about what we can do in the areas of food and nutrition and in sustainable packaging, and then apply those lessons within CCEP.”

One Young World was founded in 2009 and is a UK-based charity that brings together the brightest young people from around the world, empowering them to make lasting connections to create positive change. For more information, please visit https://www.oneyoungworld.com/