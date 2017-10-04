H&M Edition: Perfect Staple Pieces Define the Male Wardrobe for Autumn 17

The biggest trend in menswear right now is about the perfect staple pieces, as proven by the H&M Edition autumn 17 collection. It’s the second season from H&M’s new premium menswear line of timeless pieces, building on its core belief that it’s the precise details that count. The campaign features the American artist Aaron Bobrow, a young creative who typifies the H&M Edition world. Following its online debut in March, H&M Edition will now also be available in all H&M stores that carry the men’s Trend concept, from October 19.

For autumn 2017, there’s a fresh focus on smart functionality, whether it’s the precision of a re-examined wool parka, the padding of a zip-up leather jacket, the texture of boiled wool check sweater or the exact cut of a 5-pocket pair of jeans. A grey wool cashmere coat nods to tradition, while a zip-up plaid jacket brings the country to the city.

“This season is our first chance to define what H&M Edition means for the colder months. We wanted to elevate these staple pieces, focusing on the exact cut and fit to make them essentials of the new male wardrobe,” says Andreas Löwenstam

With the H&M Edition wardrobe, utilitarian looks are perfect for everyday of the week, like a down padded nylon hooded jacket in khaki, with functional pull gathers at the hem, and the protective padding of a black leather zip-up jacket. When the line is tailored, it’s also unstructured, like a rounded-shoulder grey wool cashmere coat, with a texture that gives it the right amount of shape. A wool mix plaid zip-up jacket is like a blanket from the countryside, bringing the outdoors to the urban environment.

The search for the exact cut of pant has led to H&M Edition’s 5-pocket denim jeans, this season in black, with a precise slim fit, as well as a pair of wool slacks for a more formal twist. Wool sweaters have compact texture, in either grey V-neck or faded Mohair/Alpaca check. Crewneck cashmere sweaters with a V-notch detail comes in black or soft purple, and a rounded lace-up shoe has a chunky rubber sole as a punctuation point to the H&M Edition look.