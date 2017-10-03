Alstom presents Coradia Stream to two major customers in Europe – NS and Trenitalia

Alstom unveils Coradia Stream – the latest generation of Coradia regional trains – to its first customers: NS, the Netherlands national railway operator and Trenitalia, the Italian railway company. Coradia Stream is a high-performance low-floor electric multiple unit for regional and intercity transport, developed for the European market.

“We are very proud to present in two different European countries two versions of this train, for intercity transport in the Netherlands and for regional traffic in Italy. With its improved modularity, new passenger experience and weight savings, Coradia Stream opens a new chapter in the commercial success story of the Coradia regional range spanning more than 30 years. The name we have chosen for this train reflects its true spirit: fluid, dynamic, fast and light”, said Wolfram Schwab, Vice President for Regional & Intercity trains.

The first order for 79 Coradia Stream was placed in July 2016 by NS. Called Intercity Next Generation (ICNG) by the operator, the trains will run on the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Breda line and on the Den Haag-Eindhoven corridor at a maximum speed of 200 km/h. They will enter commercial service from 2021 on. The trains meet the highest standards for interoperability and will be equipped with ATB and ERTMS systems. The trains are able to operate on 25KV AC (high speed line) and 1,5 KV DC (main railway network). NS revealed this morning to a large public the design of the future ICNG trains through a full-scale model.

At the same time, a full-scale model of the Coradia Stream for Trenitalia was unveiled at Expoferroviaria, a railway exhibition taking place in Milan from 3 to 5 October. Named Pop by the Italian operator, this train has been designed for operation in the different Italian regions. Highly modular, the Coradia Stream for Trenitalia offers a wide range of easily combined interiors, liveries and accessories. Every region can easily customise its trains using an interactive configurator. This solution is adapted to different configurations and capacity needs for regional and suburban transport. Trenitalia awarded Alstom with a frame contract to supply 150 Coradia Stream trains in August 2016. Alstom will start delivering the first batch of 47 trains in early 2019.

Coradia Stream has been designed by an international team of six nationalities and is the result of a close collaboration between Alstom’s sites in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Poland.