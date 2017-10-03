IHG appoints Claire Bennett as Chief Marketing Officer

Claire joins IHG from American Express, where she held a number of senior, consumer-focused marketing roles over a period of more than 10 years. She brings extensive marketing, brand and loyalty expertise to IHG, and a proven track record of leveraging data and technology to drive powerful marketing investments.

During her career with American Express, Claire has overseen global marketing and brand management, leading its worldwide advertising, media, sponsorship and marketing research teams. Most recently, Claire led the company’s global consumer travel and lifestyle business, and was previously General Manager for its consumer loyalty team, with responsibility for card member benefits, including American Express’ Membership Rewards.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Claire will report to IHG’s Chief Executive Officer, Keith Barr, and becomes a member of the company’s Executive Committee from today.

Keith Barr, Chief Executive Officer, IHG, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Claire to IHG as Chief Marketing Officer. She is an extremely talented marketeer and has an outstanding reputation as an innovative and strategic leader. Claire’s broad and highly-relevant brand marketing experience, combined with her deep insight into the hospitality industry, will enable her to provide strong leadership for this critical area of our business, and make a significant contribution to our Executive Committee.”

Claire Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer, IHG, commented: “IHG has some of the most iconic and well-loved hotel brands in the world and one of the most powerful global hotel loyalty programmes. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join such a talented team and am excited to play my part in driving the next phase of growth, ensuring that we continue to meet guests’ needs in an ever changing digitally-led landscape.”

Prior to joining American Express, Claire also held senior marketing roles at other world-renowned brands, including seven years at Dell, and at Quaker Oats Company, where she worked in consumer packaged goods. In addition to her marketing experience, Claire has an in-depth knowledge of the travel and tourism sector, as a former Executive Board Member of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and through her participation on multiple industry advisory boards.