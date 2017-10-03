Magical Christmas Market Breaks From £129 With British Airways

With the weather turning chilly and the Christmas countdown starting it’s time to pack away the flip flops and start thinking about a festive getaway.

From Swedish delights in Stockholm to glühwein in Vienna, now has never been a better time to book a trip to one of Europe’s magical winter wonderlands.

With fantastic deals for Christmas markets starting from £129 per person with British Airways Holidays, begin your festivities a little earlier this year and search for hand-made gifts and trinkets, visit illuminated stalls and sip hot chocolate or mulled wine as you get into the Christmas spirit.

Berlin (November 27 to December 26)

The German capital is filled with the comforting aroma of spiced mulled wine, cheesy tartiflet and grilled sausages with more than 60 Christmas markets across the city throughout the whole of November and December. There is something for everyone from the spectacular WeihnachtsZauber at the Gendarmenmarkt, one of the most popular markets in Berlin, to the wonderful Winter World at Potsdamer Platz. Head to Alexanderplatz Christmas market to see Europe’s largest Christmas pyramid – all under the gaze of the famous TV Tower.

Getting there: British Airways Holidays offers two nights at the 3* Days Inn Berlin West, from £149 per person, travelling November 27 to December 26. Includes Euro Traveller return flights from Heathrow and accommodation. Book by October 31. For reservations visit ba.com or call 0344 493 0125.

Innsbruck (November 15 to December 23)

Innsbruck comes alive at Christmas time with the sound of carollers singing, huge Christmas trees twinkling and the scent of freshly made cakes and doughnuts hanging in the air. Head to Innsbruck’s Old Town for traditional gifts, beautiful ornaments and of course, a delicious mug of Tyrolean glühwein to warm the soul, all surrounded by stunning medieval architecture.

Families should head to the Marktplatz as children can also enjoy the petting zoo alongside the charming market huts.

Getting there: British Airways Holidays offers two nights at the 4*Alphotel Innsbruck, from £179 per person, travelling November 15 to January 6. Includes Euro Traveller return flights from Gatwick and accommodation with breakfast. Book by October 31. For reservations visit ba.com or call 0344 493 0125.

Nuremberg (December 1 to December 24)

Experience Nuremberg with its world famous Christkindlesmarkt on the Hauptmarkt square in the old quarter. With its hundreds of years of history, the market is unrivalled in its tradition and atmosphere.

Visitors can soak up the medieval charm whilst enjoying traditional grilled Nuremberg sausages and lebkucken with a glass of aromatic glühwein. Over 180 wooden stalls offer traditional wares including sweets, Christmas tree ornaments, candles and toys, whilst brass ensembles and children’s choirs provide festive entertainment. A visit to the Children’s Market is an unforgettable experience for little ones, where they can take a ride on a merry-go-round and a steam railway.

Getting there: British Airways Holidays offers three nights at the 4* NH Forsthaus Fürth Nürnberg hotel, from £209 per person, travelling between December 1 and December 24. Includes Euro Traveller return flights from Gatwick and accommodation. Book by October 31. For reservations visit ba.com or call 0344 493 0125.

Prague (December 2 2017 to January 6 2018)

Christmas markets in Prague are some of the most beautiful in Europe, and the well-known markets are held in the Old Town Square (Staroměstské náměstí) and the Havelska market (Havelské tržiště). You’ll find the national Christmas tree in the former, amid beautiful baroque architecture.

For those wanting to venture outside the Czech capital tuck in to Bohemian trdelník (sweet pastry) with Christmas punch at Český Krumlov, just two hours south of Prague. The picturesque streets come alive with merrymakers drinking mulled wine, singing carols by the giant Christmas tree. Or visit the beautiful town of Plzeň, home of the famous Pilsen beer.

Getting there: British Airways Holidays offers two nights at the 4* Duo, from £129 per person, travelling December 2 to January 6. Includes Euro Traveller return flights from Heathrow and accommodation with breakfast. Book by October 31. For reservations visit ba.com or call 0344 493 0125.

Stockholm (November 19 to December 23)

Stockholm’s Christmas markets are some of the most traditional in Europe with the Skansen on the park island of Djurgården dating back to 1903. There you’ll find traditional toys and handmade ornaments as well as a large selection of Swedish delicacies to eat and drink. The Stortorget market in Gamla Stan offers superb food under the shadow of the grandiose Stockholm Stock Exchange Building.

Getting there: British Airways Holidays offers two nights at the 3* Scandic Prince Philip, from £159 per person, travelling November 18 to December 23. Includes Euro Traveller return flights from Heathrow and accommodation with breakfast. Book by October 31. For reservations visit ba.com or call 0344 493 0125.

Vienna (November 18 to December 30, 2017)

Christmas markets are an age-old part of Austria’s elegant capital, Vienna, with the earliest dating back to 1298 when Albrecht I granted his citizens a December market. Now, they are held all over the city, and are well worth a visit – in particular the Viennese Christmas Market in front of the City Hall.

Also try the traditional Vienna Magic of Advent where the Rathausplatz becomes a ­twinkling fairyland of 150 stalls, Christmas workshops and a carousel. Find handcrafted gifts, delectable culinary treats and all the glühwein you can drink.

Getting there: British Airways Holidays offers two nights at the 3* Donauwalzer hotel, from £129 per person, travelling November 18 to December 23. Includes Euro Traveller return flights from Heathrow and accommodation. Book by October 31. For reservations visit ba.com or call 0344 493 0125

