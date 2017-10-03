Cubic to Showcase Innovative Training, Simulation and Data Link Capabilities at Pacific 2017

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) announced that its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business divisions will demonstrate industry-leading training and simulation capabilities as well as data link solutions for the maritime environment at Pacific International Maritime Exposition 2017 in Sydney, Australia from October 3–5. Pacific 2017 is a global event, bringing together decision makers in the naval and maritime industries.

“We look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate how our capabilities can integrate and enable operational success for our customers across a range of maritime applications,” said Miles Macdonald, general manager of Cubic Defence Australia. “Additionally, we are pleased to be supporting the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) at the Navy Synthetic Warfighting Centre, where we are providing high-end simulation support services and integration for collective training.”

Cubic will showcase the following solutions at booth #4K6 on the exhibit hall floor at the International Convention Centre:

Immersive Virtual Shipboard Environment (IVSE): Cubic’s IVSE is a game-based learning technology that supports the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program by immersing trainees in a cutting-edge, 3-D virtual environment, teaching tasks in settings virtually identical to real-life, shipboard scenarios.

- Cubic has the largest security cleared simulation and training workforce in the Australian defense industry and is leveraging the U.S. Navy’s LCS program to deliver an Australian virtual ship training system.

- Cubic’s ACMI is used by the Royal Australian Air Force and the P5 ACMI is a sub-system to the Joint Strike Fighter.

- Cubic’s newest CDL solution is suitable for the Royal Australian Navy’s Future Frigate program.

- Cubic is the distributor for this training readiness management system which is used by the Australian Army and coalition nations to plan, conduct, assess, integrate and evaluate collective training events.

About Cubic Corporation

