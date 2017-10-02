Canon to participate in Global Gaming Expo 2017, the world’s largest casino gaming industry trade show

Canon Inc. announced today that the Company will operate a booth at Global Gaming Expo 2017, the world’s largest casino gaming industry trade show, held from October 3 to 5 in Las Vegas, U.S.A. Canon will showcase its wide array of technology and services, including network cameras and projectors, and demonstrate how it can support security, entertainment and marketing operations at various integrated resort locations, which comprise such facilities as casinos, restaurants, exhibition halls and hotels.

Global Gaming Expo 2017 is an exhibition that showcases the latest trends and technologies in the casino gaming industry and draws casino and integrated resort stakeholders from around the world, particularly from North and South America. Canon aims to raise its profile in the integrated resort industry by featuring security and marketing solutions that utilize network camera technology, as well as entertainment solutions that employ 4K laser projectors to create immersive visual experiences.

Canon will showcase its Profile Analyzer software, capable of estimating the age bracket and gender of integrated resort guests, to demonstrate how the Company’s network cameras can be utilized not only for security but also for marketing purposes. The Canon booth will also feature pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) network camera technology, ideal for such applications as monitoring for misconduct at table games, and XProtect® from Milestone Systems A/S, which enables centralized management of multiple cameras from a single monitoring location.

Using the 6,000 lumen high-luminance 4K600STZ native 4K laser projector to project such scenes as the streets of Prague onto a half-dome screen, Canon will showcase powerfully immersive visual experiences that make viewers feel as if they’ve been transported to another world as a suggested entertainment application for the Company’s projector technology.

Overview of Global Gaming Expo

Event period: October 3 to 5, 2017

Venue: Sands Expo and Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

Organizers: American Gaming Association, Reed Exhibitions

Exhibitors: 430 companies and organizations (figure from 2016) representing such fields as slots, table gaming, casino operation and security

Attendance: Approximately 27,000 representatives (figure from 2016)