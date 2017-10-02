Motorola Solutions Expands Software Innovation with New Software Development and Deployment Leaders

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced two new leaders in the company’s Software Enterprise, created earlier this year to accelerate software innovation for public safety and commercial customers.

Alam Ali, vice president, records and evidence systems, joins the company from Tersai Corporation, a startup building a self-serve display ad marketplace for small and mid-sized advertisers. Iain McDonald, vice president, software deployment and integration, comes from Microsoft. Ali and McDonald are based in Motorola Solutions’ Seattle software design center.

“Both Alam and Iain bring decades of experience in software development and deployment at scale,” said Andrew Sinclair, general manager and corporate vice president, Motorola Solutions Software Enterprise. “As we continue to grow our portfolio and become a leader in software and services, they add important new dimensions of software leadership to our organization.”

Ali will lead a team focused on the data that serves as the foundation of the company’s software solutions. This includes Motorola Solutions’ digital evidence management solution consisting of the Si500 body-worn camera and CommandCentral Vault for cloud-based digital storage.

Ali brings experience in large-scale software systems development, data analytics platforms, search engine technologies and machine learning. Before his role at Tersai Corporation, Ali helped lead the transformation of Time’s media assets from print to digital, and he oversaw engineering for the company’s digital, print editorial and publisher systems.

Iain McDonald will lead deployment services and customer success for all products in Motorola Solutions’ software portfolio, and he will build an organization focused on transitioning customers to the cloud.

McDonald has a proven track record of leading large-scale software projects. He joins the company from Microsoft, where he spent significant time on Windows, Skype and Exchange Server, holding leadership roles in engineering, program management, project management and business operations.

Sinclair added, “Given Motorola Solutions’ broad footprint of customers around the globe, it’s natural that we would structure our teams, including those led by Alam and Iain, around how customers buy our products. As we expand our LMR leadership with solutions that help first responders seamlessly bridge LMR and LTE technologies, it’s critical that we have the leadership and structure we need to create state-of-the-art software and services to address our customers’ toughest problems.”

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates innovative, mission-critical communication solutions and services that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom or subscribe to a news feed.