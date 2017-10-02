easyJet announces expansion at Liverpool with the introduction of its eighth aircraft

easyJet, the UK and Liverpool’s leading airline, has confirmed a move to expand at its Liverpool base, with the introduction of an additional Airbus A320 aircraft - the eighth aircraft to be based in Liverpool.



The aircraft is set to start operating from 27 July 2018. The airline will also upgrade two A319 aircraft to the A320 model, which will significantly increase easyJet seat capacity at Liverpool.



The announcement comes just 24 hours after easyJet put its flights for summer 2018 on sale yesterday morning meaning that thousands of flights to and from Liverpool are now on sale up until 2nd September 2018.



Over 3,000 easyJet flights are set to take place to and from Liverpool between 25th June 2018 and 2nd September 2018 providing more than 1 million seats for passengers to enjoy their summer holidays.



Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Commercial Manager, said:



“We are absolutely delighted to be announcing expansion at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The addition of another aircraft and the upgrading of two others will help us to deliver long term, sustainable growth at the base providing passengers with a greater range of destinations.

“easyJet is the UK’s leading airline and we have been committed to Liverpool airport for nearly 20 years. We are proud to have carried more than 40 million passengers in that time. We are delighted to demonstrate our commitment to the North West market with this growth which will enable us to offer more seats to more destinations from next Summer.”



Paul Winfield, Air Service Development Director for Liverpool John Lennon Airport commented:



“This latest commitment from easyJet to the Liverpool market is great news both for the Airport and the Liverpool City Region. It not only means more passengers can travel through Liverpool John Lennon Airport, but will also bring a further boost to the local economy, enabling more passengers from across Europe to fly to Liverpool too.



“Today’s news reflects the continued focus the Airport has had to deliver more capacity and more routes to the Liverpool market, allowing passengers not just from our core catchment but from the whole North West to enjoy a faster, easier, friendlier airport experience.”



easyJet operates 28 routes from Liverpool airport, offering up to 340 flights per week.

For more information about the new flights or easyJet’s network from Liverpool visit www.easyJet.com



