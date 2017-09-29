Fujifilm Announces the All New Inca SpyderX

Hanover Park, IL, September 26, 2017 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division announces the Inca SpyderX, a flexible and powerful flatbed and roll-to-roll UV inkjet press; making its North American debut at the upcoming SGIA Expo 2017, October 10 through 12, in New Orleans, Louisiana.



The SpyderX is a powerful and versatile printer that produces a wide variety of output. Using the Fujifilm Uvijet XS ink system developed specifically for the SpyderX, it delivers high-speed production up to 2,476 square feet per hour (230 square meters per hour) with pinpoint accuracy. Utilizing Inca’s in-depth knowledge of core inkjet technologies along with Fujifilm’s market experience, Dimatix printheads and Uvijet ink, SpyderX opens the door to application expansion or short-run specialty work support for print service providers.



“The SpyderX is a new generation of mid-range inkjet printer,” said Becky McConnell, product manager, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division. “This press is ideal for PSPs that require versatility and speed, while looking to upgrade from legacy printers to experience the benefits of a high end inkjet platform.”



Designed and manufactured by Inca Digital, the SpyderX platform incorporates state-of-the-art technology, including FUJIFILM Dimatix printheads, and Fujifilm Uvijet ink. The robust 126” (3.2 m) wide, six-color plus white SpyderX is available as either a flatbed or a combination flatbed/roll-fed model, for handling rigid and flexible substrates, including PVC sheets, foam board, corrugated, polystyrene, window cling, wallpaper and banner material.



SpyderX allows for both rigid and flexible printing resulting in a wide variety of applications from menu boards to banners to back lit signs and permanent indoor displays. And with SpyderX including light inks (Light Cyan and Light Magenta) in the standard channel configuration, it allows for finished prints with smooth tones and gradients while still printing at remarkable speeds.



The SpyderX standard configuration also includes two white ink channels. The addition of white ink allows for printing on clear and dark substrates, as well as layered printing over or under an image, or it can be used as a spot color. And with Inca software, multi-layer images can easily be built within the printer’s User Interface, maximizing throughput on even the highest quality specialty graphics production.



Inca SpyderX Features:

High quality flatbed output up to 1,981 square feet an hour

High speed roll-to-roll output up to 2,476 square feet an hour

iNozzle (nozzle) mapping technology

Unique Print-a-Shim technology for consistent quality across the entire area of the print bed

Remote diagnostics software with IncaVision

Versatility of the Fujifilm Uvijet XS ink series

“We are thrilled for the North American debut of the SpyderX at the SGIA Expo,” adds McConnell. “Fujifilm’s commitment to inkjet technology and new product innovations will be showcased throughout our booth.”



Since 2001, Inca Digital and Fujifilm have collaborated to bring best in class solutions to the sign and display market, with Fujifilm being the exclusive North American distributor.



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



