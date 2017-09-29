PulsePoint Again Named One of New York City’s Top 100 Companies to Work for by Crain’s New York Business

PulsePoint, a global programmatic advertising platform, announced today it has been named one of Crain’s 2017 100 Best Places to Work in New York City for the second consecutive year. The annual list is compiled based on employee engagement across seven areas: Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communication, Role Satisfaction, Work Environment, Supervisor Relationship, Training and Development and Pay and Benefits.

“We have worked very hard to create a place where people can be themselves, take pride in the work they do, and are excited to come to work every day,” said Tom Morselli, PulsePoint’s Senior Vice President of People Operations. “This award is an acknowledgement that this work has been and will continue to be important to our future success.”

PulsePoint’s dedication to corporate culture continues to be recognized. Most recently the company was named one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies for 2017. Additionally, PulsePoint was awarded a Best Place to Work by the Business Intelligence Group for a second year in a row and was also named a Best Place to Work by Inc. Magazine last year.

The PulsePoint team sets the innovation bar high for the advertising industry as a programmatic advertising technology company. Much of PulsePoint’s growth can be attributed to key initiatives, such as the launch of a programmatic health offering, the release of an enhanced SaaS content marketing platform - Story by PulsePoint, video solutions, strategic partnerships, and header bidding.

