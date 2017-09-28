New Line Cinema’s Box Office Juggernaut “IT” Floats Past Half a Billion Worldwide

Continuing its record-breaking run, New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “IT” is surpassing $500 million at the worldwide box office, after less than three weeks in release, it was announced today by Sue Kroll, President Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures. The critically acclaimed blockbuster is now the highest-grossing horror film ever, breaking the 44-year record belonging to “The Exorcist,” one of the longest-held records in cinema history.

After shattering numerous domestic records in its opening weekend—including those for the top horror film opening and biggest September opening for any film—"IT” is still going strong.

Internationally, “IT” has terrified a growing global audience as the film continues to roll out in major markets. In its initial 46-territory release, the feature exceeded several benchmarks in countries from the UK to Russia, Brazil, Spain, Poland and Australia, to name a few. Among the records the film has broken, “IT” scored the biggest opening weekend ever for a horror film in more than 30 markets, including the UK, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. In 17 of those territories, including the UK, Russia and Australia, “IT” has already become the top-grossing horror film of all time, and still counting. Anticipation is also building in several markets where the film is yet to open, including Germany, Italy and Japan.

Kroll stated, “Crossing $500 million is rarified air for any film, but for a horror film it is history-making, and we could not be prouder. The filmmakers and cast did more than make a box office hit; they created a communal, must-see moviegoing event that has reverberated around the globe and is still going strong. We congratulate Andy Muschietti, the extraordinary producing team, and everyone involved in ‘IT’ on reaching this amazing milestone.”

Directed by Andy Muschietti (“Mama”), “IT” is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades. First published in 1986, IT became an instant classic. It continues to be counted among the best and most influential works of the undisputed literary master of horror, inspiring numerous film and television projects in the years that have followed.

“IT” tells the story of seven young outcasts growing up in the township of Derry, Maine, who call themselves the Losers’ Club. Each of them has been ostracized for one reason or another; each has a target on their back from the local pack of bullies…and all have seen their inner fears come to life in the form of an ancient shapeshifting predator they can only call It. Banding together over one horrifying and exhilarating summer, the Losers form a close bond to help them overcome their own fears and stop a killing cycle that began on a rainy day, with a small boy chasing a paper boat as it swept down a storm drain…and into the hands of Pennywise the Clown.

The film stars Bill Skarsgård (“Allegiant,” TV’s “Hemlock Grove”) as the story’s central villain, Pennywise. An ensemble of young actors also star in the film, including Jaeden Lieberher (“Midnight Special”), Jeremy Ray Taylor (“Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip”), Sophia Lillis (“37”), Finn Wolfhard (TV’s “Stranger Things”), Wyatt Oleff (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Chosen Jacobs (upcoming “Cops and Robbers”), Jack Dylan Grazer (“Tales of Halloween”), Nicholas Hamilton (“Captain Fantastic”) and Jackson Robert Scott, making his film debut.

Muschietti directed “IT” from a screenplay by Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman, based on the novel by King. Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti produced the film, with Dave Neustadter, Walter Hamada, Richard Brener, Toby Emmerich, Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison, Jon Silk and Niija Kuykendall executive producing.

The behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung (“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” “Oldboy”), production designer Claude Paré (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”), editor Jason Ballantine (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), and costume designer Janie Bryant (TV’s “Mad Men”). The music is by Benjamin Wallfisch (“Annabelle: Creation”).

New Line Cinema presents a Vertigo Entertainment/Lin Pictures/Katzsmith Production, “IT.” The film is being distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company. “IT” has been rated R for violence/horror, bloody images, and for language.

