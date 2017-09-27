Joon, the new generation travel experience by Air France

Welcome to Joon, the Air France group’s new airline!

Joon is the new generation travel experience by Air France. The airline has been designed to meet the expectations of a new generation of travellers. On the schedule: flexibility, a personalized and tailor-made travel experience. Joon is for anyone who is looking for a new travel experience.

Franck Terner, CEO of Air France declared: “Joon is a new model of airline, between a traditional and low-cost airline, a new travel experience for all customers. Joon is one of our major projects as part of the strategic plan Trust Together and will be one of Air France’s priorities in its offensive to win back market share. Joon will accelerate the group’s development and will be an integral part of the group’s network and portfolio of airlines: complementary and extremely powerful on departure from France.”

Jean-Michel Mathieu, CEO of Joon added: “To create Joon, we worked together to define a new offer in the air transport industry, in a spirit of creativity, innovation and agility. Joon is Air France’s little sister, who breaks with tradition and takes inspiration from the new expectations of travellers to offer an experience that goes beyond the aircraft doors.”

Joon is …

Joon is a fashion brand, a rooftop bar, an entertainment channel, a personal assistant … and Joon does flying too!

To do all this, the 140 Joon flight attendants and qualified pilots from Air France will provide their customers with a new generation travel experience to six destinations departing from Paris-CDG by Airbus A320 / A321 and Airbus A340 / A350.

Starting1 December 2017 in Europe from €39 including tax:

• Barcelona1 (Spain): 51 weekly flights

• Berlin1 (Germany): 37 weekly flights

• Lisbon1 (Portugal): 28 weekly flights

• Porto1 (Portugal): 3 weekly flights

Starting in summer 2018 in Brazil and the Seychelles:

• Fortaleza2 (Brazil) starting at €249 including tax: 2 weekly flights

• Mahé2 (Seychelles) starting at €299 including tax: 3 weekly flights

Joon is a rooftop bar

A free catering offer in the Business cabin and a new paid option in Economy.

Joon will delight its customers’ taste buds with around sixty tasty treats, 20% of which are organic, sold on board by the crew. Enjoy a cold drink, a few appetizers, a high-energy fruit juice, fill up with vitamins or share a snack on board a flight in Europe.

In addition, Joon offers a choice of drinks free of charge at all times of the day: water, orange juice, organic Segafredo coffee and tea.

Joon is an entertainment channel

YouJoon will enable customers to access in-flight streaming, on their own smartphone, tablet or laptop. Once on board, they will be able to connect directly to the Joon login portal and choose from a wide range of TV series, animated series, Web TV and kids’ programmes.

If their batteries are flat, customers can recharge their batteries with the individual USB port.

Joon is a personal assistant

Joon is a laboratory where the test and learn principle rules. The company will offer a network of innovative partnerships that can also be deployed at Air France. Surprising and smart, they are Joon’s first partners, but certainly not the last:

• TravelCar will take care of your car at Paris-CDG while you’re away and will provide you with free and fully secured parking by offering to rent it to other private individuals.

• Airbnb Experiences invites you to enjoy an authentic travel experience. Cooks, hikers and passionate residents of their city are all waiting for you with their communities. You create your own trip.

• Le BHV Marais has concocted a unique tour of Paris with three exclusive packages.

• Waynabox, an exclusive partner at Joon destinations on departure from Paris, you will discover your destination just 48 hours before departure. Chose a weekend package and Waynabox will take care of everything.

Joon is a fashion designer

Joon is electric blue!

With its chic sportswear look, the uniform of Joon’s 140 flight attendants reflects the spirit of the company.

The uniform is made up of classic and modern garments, with slimline trousers, sneakers, redesigned sailor stripes and a sleeveless quilted jacket. The uniforms have been designed with recycled fabrics made from plastic bottles.

Paris wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Joon …

The AlloSky Virtual Reality Headset will be available to Business customers on long-haul flights in collaboration with SkyLights. This new generation headset provides several innovations such as a high-definition screen and a diopter correction to adapt to everyone’s eyes. It can be connected individually to each seat.

Paper Plane is reinventing the way we offer someone a travel experience. More than just a pooled sum of money, Paper Plane will soon be available on www.flyjoon.com. Friends, families or colleagues will be able to raise money to offer you a trip to the destination of your choice. So offering a trip as a present will be child’s play!

Joon has a big sister

Joon is Air France’s little sister, benefiting from all her experience:

• easier connections at Paris-CDG;

• the possibility of earning and using Flying Blue Miles;

• with SkyPriority, fast track access at check-in, at security checkpoints and baggage drop-off for Business customers and Flying Blue Gold and Platinum members;

• Air France assistance.

------

1 One-way including tax from Paris-CDG, until October 15, 2017 valid for travel from December 1 to 21, 2017 and from January 8 to February 28, 2018, hold baggage not included.

2 One-way including tax on sale soon from Paris-CDG, hold baggage not included.